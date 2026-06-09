FIFA World Cup 2026 Shock: Iran Fans Left Stranded After FIFA Revokes Thousands of Tickets

Just days before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Iran’s football federation announced that its official allocation of supporter tickets for matches in the United States had been withdrawn. According to ESPN, the decision affects thousands of seats that had been reserved for Iranian fans through FIFA’s standard ticket distribution process.

The move comes less than a week before Iran opens its Group G campaign against New Zealand on June 15. The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) said many supporters had already purchased tickets and made travel arrangements through official channels.

The development has created uncertainty for fans planning to attend Iran’s FIFA World Cup matches in the United States, where the team will face New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt during the group stage.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Allocation Withdrawn for Iran Fans

According to ESPN, FIFA typically grants each participating federation an 8% share of tickets for its matches to distribute to supporters. For Iran, that allocation represented several thousand seats across games at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and Lumen Field in Seattle.

The FFIRI described the decision as “unexpected” in a statement reported by BBC Sport and Reuters. The federation said the withdrawal occurred after ticket sales had already started through official channels.

“With less than three days remaining until the start of the 2026 World Cup… the United States has once again acted to obstruct the presence of Iranian supporters, the federation said,” according to Al Jazeera.

The federation added that many supporters had already finalized travel plans and could not reverse those arrangements.

Iran Football Federation Questions FIFA World Cup Decision

According to The Guardian, the Iranian football federation argued that the withdrawal raises concerns about “the interference of non-sporting considerations” in the FIFA World Cup.

The federation stated that removing access to the official ticket allocation violates FIFA’s principles of equality among nations.

“Depriving Iranian supporters of access to their lawful and official allocation of tickets is an action contrary to the spirit governing international competitions.

Reuters reported that the federation believes the decision contradicts FIFA regulations regarding fair treatment of participating nations.

Iran FIFA World Cup Campaign Moves Forward Despite Fan Setback

The ticket dispute comes amid wider tensions surrounding Iran’s participation in the FIFA World Cup. According to ESPN, Iranian players and staff received U.S. visas and traveled to Mexico before the tournament under heightened security measures. Reports also stated that some officials were denied entry because of alleged links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

BBC Sport noted that Iran qualified for its seventh FIFA World Cup appearance through the Asian Football Confederation. The team is scheduled to face New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt in Group G, with all three matches taking place in the United States.

France 24 reported that supporters can still purchase general admission tickets through FIFA’s public sales channels. However, the loss of the federation’s dedicated allocation has disrupted organized supporter travel and official hospitality plans. Supporters who relied on the FFIRI ticket process now face significant challenges in attending matches.

The FFIRI maintains that Iran will compete as scheduled and has vowed to continue pursuing the matter with FIFA. The federation argues that the issue is important to protecting the integrity and equal treatment principles of the FIFA World Cup.