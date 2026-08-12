Everton vs Newcastle United Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Everton faced Newcastle United on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, in a pre-season friendly at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. The Everton vs Newcastle United clash served as an important final test for both teams before the 2026/27 Premier League campaign began.

Newcastle arrived in Scotland after a 2–1 victory over Valencia, while Everton looked to respond after suffering a 3–1 defeat to VfB Stuttgart. The match was scheduled to kick off at 5:15 PM BST, with both clubs using the fixture to assess their squads and build momentum before the competitive season. The meeting also provided another chapter in the recent rivalry between the sides after Everton had defeated Newcastle 3–2 at St James’ Park in February 2026.

Everton vs Newcastle United Match Updates and Team News

Newcastle entered the fixture with confidence after beating Valencia 2–1 in their previous pre-season outing. The result provided a positive final preparation test before the Premier League season.

Everton, meanwhile, were looking to improve after their 3–1 defeat against VfB Stuttgart. The match at Murrayfield gave the squad another opportunity to sharpen its fitness and tactical approach before the opening league fixtures.

The Everton vs Newcastle United meeting was played at a neutral venue in Edinburgh, adding a different setting to the final stages of both clubs’ pre-season preparations.

Half-Time Update

Everton lead Newcastle United 2-0 at halftime in their pre-season friendly at Murrayfield Stadium. Newcastle started brightly and created several early chances, but Everton proved more clinical. Thierno Barry opened the scoring after a defensive error before Iliman Ndiaye converted a penalty to give Everton a comfortable advantage at the break.

Key Match Moments

1′ Kickoff: Newcastle begin with an aggressive high-pressing approach.

2′ Saved Shot: Mark Travers saves Yoane Wissa’s effort from inside the box.

6′ Corner: Newcastle win their first corner.

6′ Saved Shot: William Osula forces another save from Travers.

9′ Missed Chance: Wissa fires wide of the target.

12′ Corner: Newcastle win their second corner.

13′ Corner: Newcastle earn a third corner in quick succession.

14′ Saved Shot: Lukáš Horníček denies Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

27′ Goal – Everton 1-0 Newcastle: Thierno Barry finishes after Harrison Armstrong capitalizes on a defensive error.

32′ Foul and Throw-In: Joelinton fouls Barry after sending a loose pass out of play.

35′ Penalty Awarded: Everton are awarded a penalty after Joelinton makes contact with Dewsbury-Hall.

36′ Goal – Everton 2-0 Newcastle: Iliman Ndiaye converts the penalty.

45′ Half-Time: Everton take a 2-0 lead into the break with no cards or substitutions recorded.

Full-Time Update

Everton secured a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United in their pre-season friendly at Murrayfield Stadium after taking a 2-0 lead into halftime. Tyrique George added a third goal for Everton in the second half before Harvey Barnes pulled one back for Newcastle late on. The result gave Everton a strong finish.

Key Match Moments

46′ Kickoff: The second half resumes with neither side making an immediate substitution.

51′ Corner: Lewis Hall delivers a dangerous cross, but Mark Travers punches the ball clear.

54′ Offside: Yoane Wissa is flagged offside after running beyond Everton’s defensive line.

58′ Foul and Throw-In: Sven Botman fouls Thierno Barry near the touchline to stop an Everton counterattack.

62′ Missed Shot: Anthony Elanga fires high and wide from the edge of the area.

66′ Yellow Card – Newcastle: Malick Thiaw is booked for a heavy challenge on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

72′ Goal – Everton 3-0 Newcastle: Tyrique George finishes clinically after a flowing Everton attack involving Harrison Armstrong.

73′ Substitutions: Everton replace Vitaliy Mykolenko with Adam Aznou, while Newcastle introduce Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy among several changes.

77′ Corner: Jacob Murphy wins a corner for Newcastle, but Michael Keane heads the delivery clear.

84′ Goal – Everton 3-1 Newcastle: Harvey Barnes scores after capitalizing on an opening in Everton’s heavily changed defense.

88′ Yellow Card – Everton: Harrison Armstrong receives a booking for a tactical foul in midfield.

90′ Full-Time: Everton defeat Newcastle United 3-1 in their penultimate pre-season friendly.

What the Result Meant

The match provided an important final assessment before the 2026/27 Premier League season. Both clubs already had league meetings scheduled, meaning the friendly also offered an early look at a fixture that would return in competitive action.

Newcastle were scheduled to host Everton at St James’ Park on October 31, 2026, while Everton were due to welcome Newcastle to Hill Dickinson Stadium on February 6, 2027.

The Everton vs Newcastle United friendly therefore served as more than a routine warm-up, giving both managers another opportunity to assess their squads before the Premier League campaign began.