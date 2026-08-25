Barcelona Transfer Takes a Sudden Turn as Dominik Livakovic Deal Nears the End

Barcelona have moved closer to completing the signing of Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic from Fenerbahce. The 31-year-old arrived in Barcelona on Tuesday as the final steps of the transfer moved forward. Barcelona have agreed a deal worth €2 million upfront, with another €2 million available in add-ons.

Fabrizio Romano reported that the club had also signed the transfer documents, meaning the Barcelona transfer has moved beyond the earlier verbal agreement. Livakovic is expected to sign a contract that will keep him tied to Barcelona through June 2030. However, the Barcelona goalkeeper will not immediately join the first-team squad. The current plan is for Livakovic to spend the 2026-27 season on loan before returning to Barcelona in 2027.

Barcelona Transfer for Dominik Livakovic Moves Forward

Barcelona agreed a transfer for Dominik Livakovic with Fenerbahce earlier this month. Romano reported: “Barcelona have reached a verbal agreement for Dominik Livaković to join from Fenerbahçe, here we go! €2m initial fee, €2m add-ons.”

Latest reports say Barcelona have now completed the paperwork for the transfer. Livakovic traveled to Spain on Tuesday, August 25, to complete the remaining formalities.

The deal gives Barcelona a new option in goal while also allowing the club to plan for the future. Livakovic will not take over from Joan Garcia immediately. Instead, the Barcelona goalkeeper is expected to return to the club for the 2027-28 season.

Dominik Livakovic Has a Clear Barcelona Goalkeeping Role

Dominik Livakovic is being signed as part of Barcelona’s longer-term goalkeeping plan. Joan Garcia currently holds the first-choice role, while Wojciech Szczesny remains under contract for the 2026-27 season.

The Barcelona plan is for Livakovic to spend the current season on loan. The club will then bring him back in June 2027, when Szczesny’s contract expires. Romano confirmed that Barcelona want Livakovic to become the backup goalkeeper from that point.

This means the Dominik Livakovic transfer does not immediately change Barcelona’s goalkeeper hierarchy. It instead gives the club a player already prepared for the role it expects to need next summer.

Dominik Livakovic Brings Major International Experience

Dominik Livakovic has built his career through Dinamo Zagreb, Fenerbahce and Croatia. He became widely known during Croatia’s run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, where he produced several important saves, including in penalty shootouts.

Livakovic joined Fenerbahce in 2023 after a long spell with Dinamo Zagreb. He later spent part of the 2025-26 season on loan at Girona without making a competitive appearance before returning to Dinamo Zagreb on loan.

He also remained Croatia’s goalkeeper at the 2026 World Cup. His experience at major international tournaments is now part of what Barcelona will add to their squad.

With the paperwork completed and Livakovic already in Barcelona, the transfer has reached its final stage. The remaining focus is on completing the formal process before his loan plans for the 2026-27 season are settled.