2026 World Cup Semifinals Bring Historic Matchups With 1 Major Prize Still at Stake

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has reached its final four, and the semifinal lineup is already making history before a ball is kicked. France, Spain, England and Argentina will compete for two places in the championship match after emerging from a tournament that has already featured 100 matches.

According to the Associated Press, the semifinal field is a “line-up for the ages,” bringing together four former World Cup champions, the top four teams in FIFA’s world rankings and many of the tournament’s leading scorers. The matchups also feature some of soccer’s biggest stars, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

France faces Spain at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday, while England meets Argentina in Atlanta on Wednesday. The winners will advance to the World Cup final on July 19.

Four Former Champions Make World Cup History

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The semifinal field represents a rare moment in World Cup history.

France, Spain, England and Argentina entered the tournament ranked as FIFA’s top four national teams. Each nation has previously won the World Cup, marking the first time since 1990 that every semifinalist has already lifted the trophy.

That 1990 tournament also featured England and Argentina in the final four, although they did not meet each other. Argentina entered that World Cup as the defending champion after winning the 1986 tournament before eventually finishing runner-up.

This year’s tournament could also produce a rematch of the memorable 2022 World Cup final if France and Argentina both advance.

With four established powers remaining, predicting the finalists has become increasingly difficult heading into the semifinal round.

France and Spain Renew a Growing Rivalry

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France and Spain meet in another major tournament semifinal just two years after facing each other at the UEFA European Championship.

Spain claimed a 2-1 victory in that meeting as then-16-year-old Yamal scored before Spain went on to win the European title.

The circumstances are different this time.

French captain Mbappé entered the previous tournament after suffering a broken nose, while younger players such as Michael Olise and Désiré Doué had not yet become regular contributors.

France reaches the semifinals after establishing itself as one of the tournament’s most productive attacking teams. Mbappé enters the match tied for the tournament lead with eight goals.

Spain has overcome several challenges on its path to the semifinals. Injuries to Yamal and Nico Williams forced adjustments during the tournament, while substitute Mikel Merino scored decisive late goals against Portugal and Belgium in consecutive knockout matches.

The nations also share a long history in international competition, including France’s victory over Spain in the Euro 1984 final.

England and Argentina Resume One of Soccer’s Biggest Rivalries

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England and Argentina add another chapter to one of international soccer’s most recognized rivalries.

Their World Cup meetings have included several memorable moments, beginning with Argentina captain Antonio Rattin’s sending-off during the 1966 quarterfinal, before England won the tournament.

Twenty years later, Diego Maradona scored both his famous “Hand of God” goal and another individual effort in Argentina’s 2-1 quarterfinal victory on the way to winning the 1986 World Cup.

The rivalry continued in 1998 when David Beckham received a red card against Argentina before the South American side advanced on penalties. Beckham responded four years later by scoring the winning penalty as England defeated Argentina 1-0 during the group stage.

Despite appearing in 205 matches for Argentina and scoring 125 international goals, Lionel Messi has never faced England.

The semifinal also carries added significance because it could be the 39-year-old captain’s final World Cup appearance.

Former England international Chris Waddle recently told 10bet that he believes this tournament will mark Messi’s final World Cup.

“No, I don’t think he’ll play [at the 2030 World Cup],” Waddle said. “He was back and forth about this tournament, saying he wasn’t sure if he wanted to play or if he was committed to it, before changing his mind toward the end of the season.”

He continued, “The thing I like about Messi is he knows his limitations. If he thought the team would be better off without him, he would stand aside. I’d be very surprised if you see him at the next World Cup as a player.”

If Argentina successfully defends its title, Messi would win his second World Cup championship and become the first Argentine player to accomplish that feat.

Golden Boot Race Adds Another Layer of Drama

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The race for the Golden Boot remains one of the tournament’s biggest individual storylines.

Mbappé and Messi enter the semifinals tied for the tournament lead with eight goals each.

Although Erling Haaland scored seven goals before Norway’s elimination, five of the tournament’s top six scorers remain alive heading into the semifinals.

Kane and Jude Bellingham have six goals apiece for England, while France’s Ousmane Dembélé has scored five. Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal has four goals and remains within striking distance if Spain advances.

Another milestone is also within reach.

Messi enters the semifinals with 21 career World Cup goals, while Mbappé has 20, setting up another race as both players chase additional history before the tournament concludes.