Basel vs Barcelona Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Basel hosted FC Barcelona on Sunday, August 16, 2026, in an international club friendly at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland. The FC Basel vs Barcelona meeting was Barcelona’s penultimate pre-season fixture before the start of their 2026–27 competitive campaign.

Hansi Flick’s squad arrived with several returning players, including Spanish World Cup stars such as Lamine Yamal, while Pedri was absent. The match was scheduled for 4:30 PM CEST, or 3:30 PM BST, as Barcelona continued their preparations ahead of the new season.

The Basel vs Barcelona fixture also attracted attention because of limited broadcast access, with live streaming restricted to viewers in Spain through Barça Play and the club’s official YouTube premium package.

Basel vs Barcelona Match Context

Barcelona entered the game during the final stage of their pre-season schedule, with Flick using the fixture to assess his squad before the beginning of the official campaign. The trip to Switzerland gave returning players another chance to build match fitness while younger members of the squad competed for minutes.

Lamine Yamal was among the notable names included in Barcelona’s squad, but Pedri’s absence stood out ahead of kickoff. The Catalan side had one more major friendly remaining after this match, with Egyptian club Al Ahly scheduled to visit Barcelona for the Joan Gamper Trophy on Wednesday, August 19.

FC Basel, meanwhile, had the opportunity to test themselves against one of Europe’s biggest clubs in front of their home supporters. Playing at St. Jakob-Park added another competitive element to what remained a pre-season fixture.

Broadcast Details and What Came Next

The FC Basel vs Barcelona match had restricted viewing arrangements. Supporters outside Spain couldn’t access the official live stream, while viewers in Spain could watch through Barça Play or the official FC Barcelona YouTube premium package.

Barcelona’s next scheduled assignment was the Joan Gamper Trophy against Al Ahly, which was set to give Flick another opportunity to assess his squad before the competitive season began.

For Basel, the friendly offered valuable preparation against elite opposition while giving their players experience against a Barcelona side entering the final weeks of pre-season.