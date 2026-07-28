Lamine Yamal Tops Lionel Messi, Pelé in Record Football Auction

Lamine Yamal added another major result to his historic 2026 when one of his rookie cards led the second installment of Goldin’s Global Football Auction. Goldin closed the sale on Saturday, July 25, shortly after Yamal helped Spain win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, then released the final prices on July 27.

The top lot featured a black, one-of-one Kaboom rookie from Panini’s 2023-24 Donruss FIFA collection. It commanded $707,600, which Goldin identified as the highest public price ever recorded for a Yamal card.

That figure placed Yamal above the auction’s most expensive Pelé and Lionel Messi items. A 1958 Pelé rookie reached $610,000, while a unique Messi card from the 2023-24 Topps Chrome Sapphire UEFA Club Competitions set brought $317,200.

Yamal’s record price exceeded the Pelé card by $97,600 and the one-of-one Messi card by $390,400. Those margins gave the headline result a clear scale. Goldin’s leading item did not merely edge past the two legends’ cards.

Lamine Yamal Collectibles Produce Three Major Results

Yamal’s record card carried No. 7, and Goldin listed it as Panini Encased. Its one-of-one designation made it the only copy of that particular black Kaboom parallel, giving the auction a centerpiece connected to one of football’s newest World Cup champions.

Collectors also committed six figures to two other pieces of Yamal memorabilia. A gold Kaboom rookie, numbered eight out of 10, finished at $189,100.

A match-used FC Barcelona home jersey added another $152,500 to Yamal’s auction showing. He wore the shirt during the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign, then signed and inscribed it.

The three Yamal pieces combined for $1,049,200 based on Goldin’s reported prices. The record rookie supplied more than two-thirds of that total, but the other sales showed demand across cards and match-used memorabilia.

Together, those results covered three distinct corners of the market: a one-of-one rookie, a scarce numbered parallel and an item Yamal used on the field. The $707,600 sale supplied the record, but the other prices showed that interest extended beyond a single headline lot.

Lionel Messi, Pelé and Diego Maradona Cards Set Records

Pelé generated the auction’s second-highest reported price. His rookie from Americana Balas Campeonato’s 1958 set, graded PSA GD 2 with a mark designation, sold for $610,000. Goldin called it a record for any example of that card.

Two other Pelé collectibles found buyers. A rookie signed by Pelé from the 1958 Campeoes Mundiais collection brought $135,420, and another Americana album rookie from that year reached $67,710.

Messi also produced multiple notable results. Beyond the $317,200 one-of-one card, a signed 2022 Panini Eminence patch card finished at $246,440. Goldin also photo-matched a Barcelona jersey that Messi used on September 9, 2006. That piece sold for $85,411.

The auction extended well beyond Yamal, Pelé and Messi. A disc rookie of Diego Maradona from Crack Futbol Campeonato’s 1977 release reached $103,700, while his one-of-one black Kaboom card brought $91,500.

Cavan Sullivan joined the record results when his gold Topps Chrome MLS rookie autograph patch from the Arrival series sold for $90,158. Benjamin Mendy’s official player-replica trophy from the 2018 FIFA World Cup rounded out the listed highlights at $62,220.

Yamal owned the auction’s biggest individual sale, but the full results connected several generations of football history. Established icons generated six-figure demand, while Yamal’s one-of-one rookie finished above every other item and established a new public benchmark for his collectibles.