Lamine Yamal’s Donald Trump World Cup Moment Divides Fans

Lamine Yamal completed a historic World Cup campaign by helping Spain defeat Argentina 1-0 in extra time at the final in New Jersey. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal as Spain became world champion for the second time, ending a 16-year wait since its 2010 triumph.

However, one brief interaction during the medal ceremony quickly became a separate talking point. As Yamal approached President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the 19-year-old appeared reluctant to accept Trump’s handshake, Express reports. Yamal extended his hand, pulled it back slightly and then completed the greeting before continuing through the presentation line.

The hesitation lasted only a moment, but it gave viewers enough material to debate whether Yamal considered ignoring Trump or simply found himself caught in an awkward exchange.

Lamine Yamal Ultimately Shook Trump’s Hand

Infantino greeted Yamal first, putting an arm around the Spanish forward as the teenager reached the stage. Trump stood beside the FIFA president with his hand extended, waiting to congratulate one of Spain’s most important players.

Yamal initially looked down rather than directly toward Trump. He then reached forward before withdrawing his hand slightly. After that brief pause, Yamal shook Trump’s hand and offered a small acknowledgement before moving ahead.

The complete sequence matters because Yamal did not refuse the greeting. Still, his body language created questions about whether he felt uncomfortable or momentarily thought about passing Trump without engaging.

Some social media users interpreted the video as a political statement.

“I feel sorry for Yamal, forced to shake hands with a war criminal,” one X user wrote.

“They shouldn’t have to shake hands with anyone but their own leader,” another person posted.

Yamal has not provided an explanation for the exchange. Without one, the video cannot establish what he intended. It only shows that he hesitated, briefly pulled his hand away and ultimately greeted Trump.

After the handshake, Yamal lowered his head to receive his gold medal. He then continued toward the Spanish representatives gathered onstage, including King Felipe VI, as Spain prepared to raise the World Cup trophy.

Yamal Recently Made His Stance on Palestine Public

Yamal’s actions during Barcelona’s league title celebration in May give fans additional political context, although they do not prove that his Trump interaction carried a specific message.

The Spanish star, who is Muslim, waved a Palestinian flag while riding through Barcelona on the club’s open-top celebration bus, ESPN reports. Local authorities estimated that approximately 750,000 people attended the parade after Barcelona secured the league championship.

Yamal also shared photographs of himself holding the flag on Instagram. His gesture drew criticism from Israel’s defense minister, who accused the teenager of encouraging hatred.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez publicly defended Yamal. Sánchez said the player “has merely expressed the solidarity with Palestine that millions of Spaniards feel.”

“Those who believe that waving the flag of a sovereign state means inciting hatred have either lost their minds or have been blinded by their own ignominy,” Sánchez added on X.

Spain’s government and many people throughout the country have strongly criticized Israel’s military response in Gaza following the 2023 Hamas attack. Yamal’s decision to display the Palestinian flag placed him within that larger public conversation months before the World Cup final.

That history will inevitably influence how some viewers interpret his encounter with Trump. However, linking the two moments would still require speculation because Yamal has not said that his views on Palestine affected his behavior during the ceremony.

The video shows a frosty and uncertain split second, not a completed snub. Yamal may have considered pulling away, or he may have simply reacted awkwardly while navigating a crowded presentation stage after the biggest victory of his career.

What remains certain is that he eventually shook Trump’s hand. Everything beyond that belongs to the debate now surrounding one of the World Cup ceremony’s most replayed moments.