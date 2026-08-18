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Fenerbahçe vs Lyon Results Today: Champions League Live Score, Updates, Stats

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Fenerbahce SK v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD7
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ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JANUARY 23: Corentin Tolisso of Olympique Lyonnais passes the ball whilst under pressure from Fred of Fenerbahce during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 match between Fenerbahce SK and Olympique Lyonnais at on January 23, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Fenerbahçe hosted Olympique Lyonnais on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul. The Fenerbahçe vs Lyon clash carried huge importance, with the winner over two legs set to claim one of the final places in the Champions League group stage.

Fenerbahçe had reached the playoff round after overcoming Sturm Graz, while Lyon had advanced past Sparta Praha. Kick-off was scheduled for 21:00 CEST, with the return leg set for August 26 in France.

Fenerbahçe vs Lyon: Form, History and Key Trends

The buildup to Fenerbahçe vs Lyon highlighted a difficult European history for the Turkish side. Fenerbahçe had failed to beat Lyon in five previous European meetings, suffering four defeats and recording one draw. Their most recent encounter came in January 2025, when the teams drew 0–0 in Istanbul.

Home advantage offered encouragement, however. Fenerbahçe had won 10 of their previous 11 European qualifying matches on home soil, giving them a strong platform for the opening leg.

The standout player was expected to be Anderson Talisca, who had been in outstanding form. The Brazilian forward had scored five of Fenerbahçe’s six goals during the campaign and had found the net in all four of their Champions League qualifying matches.

Team News and Second-Leg Picture

Both clubs entered the playoff knowing that patience would be vital across the two matches. Lyon were looking to secure a valuable result away from home before returning to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais for the second leg.

The decisive return fixture was scheduled for Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in Décines-Charpieu. With Champions League qualification at stake, every goal from Fenerbahçe vs Lyon could prove decisive in determining which club reached the league phase.

The first leg was available to watch live on Amazon Prime Video.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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Fenerbahçe vs Lyon Results Today: Champions League Live Score, Updates, Stats

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