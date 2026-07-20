FIFA World Cup 2026 10 Times That of Super Bowl

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is now officially over. The win by Spain over Argentina not only capped off a magical run for the European side, but it also marked the end of a wildly successful event.

There was plenty of speculation regarding just how well Americans would embrace the tournament. And for the most part, the US public reveled in the limelight of football’s biggest event.

However, there’s one piece of evidence that proves just how successful the FIFA World Cup 2026 truly was. According to data from Hard Rock Bet, the wagering figures show that this year’s football tourney is roughly ten times what the Super Bowl is to fans.

As Neil Walsh, SVP of Sportsbook at Hard Rock Bet, noted, the World Cup has been the biggest wagering event in US history.

“Once Sunday’s final is played, this World Cup will go down as the biggest betting event in American history – we’re talking the equivalent of ten Super Bowls. A sport we were once told Americans would not embrace turned into one for the history books. The whole country wanted in. Game on!”

It’s mind-shocking to consider just how much money has moved through sportsbooks over the last five weeks or so. The Super Bowl on its own generates billions in wagers. Per the American Gaming Association, Americans bet roughly $1.76 billion on Super Bowl LX.

Now imagine 10x that! It’s incredible just how much money sportsbooks handled on the various wagers throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Odds Were on Spain, Though Fans Chose Argentina

The data by Hard Rock Bet revealed a sad reality for plenty of fans. The bulk of wagers ahead of Sunday’s final match were on Argentina to take home the glory. Over 70% of fans bet on Argentina to win.

However, those who bet on Spain could have cleaned up. Per the data, one fan placed a $100,000 wager on Spain to win at +550 odds. The estimated returns on that bet were $650,000.

If true, that fan celebrated much more than just Spain’s victory.

Such is the reality of how sports betting has become a major part of the overall landscape. While fans enjoy the action on its own, the FIFA World Cup 2026 represented the most lucrative opportunity for some.

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USA Led Wagers at FIFA World Cup 2026

One interesting data point showed that the US led the way in wagers. The American squad accounted for five of the 20 most-wagered games during the FIFA World Cup 2026. That’s an astonishing number, especially when the USMNT didn’t play as many matches as, say, England, France, Spain, or Argentina.

In fact, the numbers show that more fans bet on the US as compared to Spain or other teams. Moreover, US star Folarin Balogun topped bets on individual players, over superstars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It will be interesting to see if these trends continue beyond the FIFA World Cup 2026. The next edition will be in Europe in 2030. Sportsbooks and fans will be eager to couple the excitement on the pitch with the thrill of actually making some money as well.