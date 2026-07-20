Trump Photobomb at FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Explained

US President Donald Trump spared no expense to be the center of attention during the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy presentation. After bestowing first and second-place medals on the Spanish and Argentinian players, the President proceeded to hand the Jules Rimet Trophy to the victors.

But when it came time for the official proclamation of Spain as this year’s champions, Mr. Trump photobombed the historic moment.

As notable celebrity psychic body language expert Inbaal Honigman noted, the moment wasn’t as bad as others before.

“A year ago, Trump crashed Chelsea’s trophy photo and celebrations, and last night he did the same with Spain’s World Cup victory trophy presentation, refusing to get off the stage. But those two scenes were not identical.”

Honigman, speaking with Heavy in collaboration with Covers, noted that last year’s photobombing of Chelsea seemed like a deliberate behavior.

“Trump stood amongst the players, positioning himself at the front, smiling at the camera like he’s part of the winning team. His arms pumping and his smile victorious, he saw himself as an inseparable part of Chelsea.”

However, Sunday night’s episode following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final wasn’t quite as comparable.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Photobomb Not Quite the Same

While President Trump clearly wanted to be a part of Spain’s hoisting of the World Cup, his behavior wasn’t quite as blatant as the previous episode.

“His 2026 photobomb is much less blatant in comparison. There’s some growth on his part, but not too much. For the World Cup victory pose, Trump takes himself to the side of the team, not blocking the players.” Honigman added, “He’s turning at a slight angle away from the team, therefore not trying to look like he’s one of the athletes. And he’s only punching the air in victory a little bit.

That situation led the renowned body language expert to conclude growth on Mr. Trump’s part.

“So, his grasp of the situation has improved slightly over the year, and he is no longer compelled to claim the victory as his own, by using ‘winning’ body language.”

Trump Believes He ‘Enhances’ the Moment

Even if there’s some “growth” on Mr. Trump’s part, he’s not quite ready to fade into the background. As Honigman underscored, the President’s behavior indicates that he feels his presence actually “enhances” the moment.

“However, Trump still lingers on the stage, still involved. His chin jutting, he is expressing pride, as if he is truly a part of it, and feeling like he belongs. It would appear that he believes that his presence somehow enhances the moment for everyone, and that he’s generously adding from his inimitable energy, so that the victory photo becomes more special.”

Whether or not Mr. Trump’s presence actually enhances the moment is debatable. What Honigman makes crystal clear is that President Trump believes he belongs on the stage at all times.

“The President does seem a little confused, as he turns his back towards the crowd at one point, uncertain where on the stage he belongs. He doesn’t seem to entertain the thought that he might not belong on the stage at all.”

Despite the President’s presence on the stage, one thing is certain: Spain was the deserving winner of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Mr. Trump’s presence in the celebration will become a footnote to a historic event.