France vs Spain Odds & Predictions: Mbappé, Yamal Lead Historic World Cup Semifinal Battle

France and Spain meet Tuesday in one of the biggest matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a place in Sunday’s championship match on the line.

The European powers enter the semifinals as tournament favorites after remaining unbeaten through the first six matches. France has won every match on its way to Dallas Stadium, while Spain opened with a draw against Cape Verde before winning its next five matches.

The semifinal also renews a growing rivalry between two of international soccer’s elite programs. Spain defeated France 2-1 in the semifinals of UEFA Euro 2024 before going on to win the tournament, giving France an opportunity to even the score on the World Cup stage.

France vs. Spain Odds Favor a Tight World Cup Semifinal

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, France enters the semifinal as a slight favorite.

The latest 90-minute moneyline lists France at +135, Spain at +220 and the draw at +210. France is also favored to advance to the World Cup final at -136, while Spain is listed at +118.

The over/under for total goals is set at 2.5.

SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green believes the matchup could produce more offense than the odds suggest.

Green built a profitable track record in international soccer after several years in the sports betting industry. According to SportsLine, he has posted an 18-8 record on his last 26 UEFA Champions League picks and a 19-7 mark on his World Cup selections entering the semifinal round.

After evaluating the matchup, Green identified the Over 2.5 goals as one of his favorite plays.

“They clearly have enough quality to unlock France’s defense,” Green said of Spain while explaining why he expects both teams to contribute offensively.

Green also pointed to France’s attacking depth.

“It’s hard to see Spain keeping Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola at bay for 90 minutes,” he said.

SportsLine reports Green also identified three best bets for the match, including two plus-money selections.

Kylian Mbappé Leads France Into Another Major Test

France enters the semifinal behind one of the tournament’s most productive attacks.

Captain Kylian Mbappé has scored eight goals in six matches, tying him for the tournament lead entering the semifinal. Earlier in the World Cup, he also became France’s all-time leading men’s goal scorer.

Mbappé added another milestone by becoming the highest-scoring player in men’s World Cup knockout history.

His scoring efficiency has been equally impressive. According to SportsLine, Mbappé is averaging one goal every 65 minutes and has scored twice in three professional appearances against Spain.

Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé has also played a major role in France’s run, scoring five goals while partnering with Mbappé in attack.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward’s ability to create chances with either foot has made him one of the tournament’s most dangerous attacking players.

Lamine Yamal Headlines Spain’s Young Talent

Spain counters with one of the brightest young stars in international soccer.

Nineteen-year-old Lamine Yamal has continued his rapid rise after helping Spain win UEFA Euro 2024. Already one of Barcelona’s standout players, Yamal became Spain’s youngest player and youngest goal scorer when he debuted for the national team at 16 years and 57 days old.

The World Cup marks his first appearance in the tournament, and Spain has not lost a match with him in the starting lineup.

Spain also relies heavily on Manchester City midfielder Rodri, whose passing and defensive work help dictate the team’s style of play.

Rodri earned Player of the Tournament honors during Spain’s Euro 2024 championship and remains one of the squad’s most influential players despite not always appearing on the scoresheet.

How to Watch France vs. Spain

France and Spain meet Tuesday, July 14, at 3 p.m. ET from Dallas Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

The match will air on FOX, with streaming also available through Fubo.

The winner advances to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, July 19.