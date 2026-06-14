Germany World Cup Squad 2026: All 26 Players And Their Clubs

The Germany men’s national team will begin the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. They will play against Curacao at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Germany are the favorites to top Group E ahead of Ecuador, Ivory Coast and Curacao, as per Polymarket. Die Mannschaft have not come out of the group stages since winning the 2014 World Cup. They failed to qualify for the knockout stages in 2018 and 2022.

Ahead of their tournament opener, let’s look at all the 26 players on Germany’s squad and the clubs they represent at the professional level.

Clubs of 2026 FIFA World Cup Germany Squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) and Alexander Nubel (VfB Stuttgart)

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), Pascal Groß (Brighton & Hove Albion), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt), David Raum (RB Leipzig) and Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United)

Midfielders: Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Jamie Leweling (VfB Stuttgart), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Angelo Stiller (VfB Stuttgart), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool), Leroy Sane (Galatasaray), Nadiem Amiri (1. FSV Mainz), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund) and Assan Ouedraogo (RB Leipzig)

Forwards: Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Nick Woltemade (Newcastle United), Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund) and Deniz Undav (VfB Stuttgart)

Current Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann was previously in charge of Hoffenheim, Leipzig and Bayern before taking over the national team in 2023.

League Breakdown of Germany Squad

19 out of the 26 players for Germany are playing in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich have six players, followed by VfB Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund with four each. RB Leipzig have two players, while Eintracht Frankfurt, TSG Hoffenheim and FSV Mainz have one each.

Five players outside of the Bundesliga are in the English Premier League; two are with Newcastle, while Brighton, Arsenal and Liverpool have one representative each. The other clubs with at least one player are Real Madrid from La Liga and Galatasaray from the Turkish Super Lig.

It should be noted that the seven players not in the Bundesliga, Antonio Rudiger, Pascal Groß, Malick Thiaw, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane, Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade, all began their careers in the league.

Germany World Cup Schedule

The four-time World Cup champions begin their campaign on Sunday against Curacao at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Kick-off is at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Germany’s next game will be on June 20 against Ivory Coast. The game will be played inside the Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada, with a kick-off time of 4:00 p.m. EST.

Their final group stage game is scheduled for June 25 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. They face Ecuador at 4:00 p.m. EST.