Saudi Arabia vs Senegal Results Today: International Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Saudi Arabia vs Senegal ended in a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Toyota Field as both teams completed their final preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Saudi Arabia vs Senegal friendly may not have produced goals, but it delivered plenty of tactical intrigue, strong defensive performances, and late drama.

Saudi Arabia enjoyed the better chances for long periods, while Senegal finished the match with 10 men following a late red card. As a result, both sides left with valuable lessons ahead of their World Cup campaigns.

Saudi Arabia vs Senegal: Strong Start From the Green Falcons

Saudi Arabia national football team began the match aggressively and controlled possession during the opening stages. Manager Giorgos Donis saw his side press high and move the ball quickly, causing problems for the Senegal national football team.

The first major chance arrived when Musab Al-Juwayr slipped a pass into the penalty area for Firas Al-Buraikan. However, goalkeeper Édouard Mendy reacted sharply to keep the score level.

Al-Juwayr then tested Mendy himself with a powerful effort from outside the box, but the Senegal goalkeeper remained equal to the challenge. Saudi Arabia continued to control the game and successfully limited Sadio Mané’s influence.

The closest either side came to scoring before halftime arrived through Nasser Al-Dawsari, whose low effort drifted narrowly wide. Senegal’s best opportunity came just before the break when Cherif Ndiaye forced a comfortable save from Mohammed Al-Owais.

Heavy Rotation Changes the Match

The second half saw extensive squad rotation from Saudi Arabia. Donis made five substitutions at halftime and eventually used 10 changes throughout the match. While the changes provided valuable minutes, they also disrupted Saudi Arabia’s attacking rhythm.

Senegal gradually grew into the contest after the introductions of Ismaïla Sarr and Nicolas Jackson. In the 73rd minute, Sarr connected with a cross from Ismail Jakobs, but Al-Owais was well-positioned to make the save.

The biggest talking point arrived in the 83rd minute. Jackson received a yellow card for a challenge before immediately committing another reckless foul on Abdullah Al-Hamdan. The referee issued a second yellow card and then a red, reducing Senegal to 10 men.

Despite the dismissal, Senegal held firm to preserve the draw. The Saudi Arabia vs Senegal result ended Senegal’s 11-match international scoring streak and highlighted Saudi Arabia’s defensive improvement. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia vs Senegal also showed both teams still have areas to refine before beginning their World Cup campaigns on June 16.