How to Watch Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Today: UEFA Super Cup Preview, Stats and Lineup

Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain live today brings the 2026 UEFA Super Cup final to Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria, on Wednesday, August 12. This match features the reigning Champions League and Europa League winners in the premier European final of the new season.

Luis Enrique’s side enters the game after winning the Champions League for a second straight year, while Unai Emery’s team earned its place by lifting the Europa League three months ago. Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain match today kicks off at 8:00 PM BST, or 9:00 PM CEST in Salzburg.

Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain Lineup and Team News

The Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain lineup will be affected by players’ fitness and post-World Cup rest. Luis Enrique’s squad has several players who have only recently returned to training, including Fabián Ruiz and Ousmane Dembélé. The European champions will consider their options carefully before finalizing the starting XI.

Unai Emery’s team also enters the final without several important players. Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and Emi Martínez are being rested, while the summer departures of Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers have changed the squad. New signing João Gomes and loanee Alejandro Garnacho could make their debuts.

The Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain team news also includes Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who returns after a quieter summer and is among the players expected to attract attention in the final. Both managers will want to balance competitive demands with player fitness early in the season.

PSG vs Aston Villa Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head Record

The Aston Villa vs PSG stats show that the clubs have met only twice before in competitive football. Both matches occurred during the 2024/25 Champions League quarter-finals.

The first meeting ended 3-1 in Paris on April 9, 2025. The return leg produced a 3-2 victory for Aston Villa on April 15, but Paris Saint-Germain advanced 5-4 on aggregate.

The Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain head-to-head record therefore stands at one win apiece. The French team has scored in 28 straight matches, and the English club has netted at least twice in four of its last five games.

The PSG vs Aston Villa prediction markets favor the Champions League holders. Current odds list a PSG win at 4/5, a draw at 13/5 and an Aston Villa win at 17/5. The Opta supercomputer gives PSG a 45% chance of winning in normal time, compared with 29.6% for Aston Villa and 25.5% for a draw.

How to Watch Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans seeking the Aston Villa vs PSG live stream can view the UEFA Super Cup via authorized regional broadcasters. UK viewers can use TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, while Canal+ carries the match in France. DAZN provides coverage in Austria and Germany.

In the United States, HBO Max and Paramount+ will show the final from 3:00 PM ET. Fans in Canada can watch the match via DAZN. Fans in India can watch on Sony Sports 2, 3 and 4 HD, with streaming available through SonyLIV from 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

ESPN and Disney+ hold rights across South America and the Caribbean. SuperSport covers Sub-Saharan Africa, while beIN Sports serves North Africa. Stan Sport provides coverage in Australia.

The Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain kickoff time is 8:00 PM BST and 9:00 PM CEST. The 30,000-capacity Red Bull Arena is sold out, with UEFA distributing ticket allocations between both clubs. PSG vs Aston Villa live today gives supporters a chance to watch the first European trophy contest of the 2026/27 season.