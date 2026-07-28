How to Watch Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup

Aston Villa continues its 2026 pre-season schedule with a home friendly against Spanish side Real Sociedad. The match takes place on Tuesday, July 28, at the Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium in Walsall, England. It also reunites Aston Villa manager Unai Emery with familiar La Liga opposition as both clubs prepare for the start of their domestic campaigns.

Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad match today gives both teams another opportunity to improve fitness, test tactical plans, and assess their squads before competitive football returns. Aston Villa enters the game after a narrow defeat to FC Porto, while Real Sociedad arrives with confidence following a victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad live today gives supporters an early look at how both teams are shaping up before the new season.

Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad Live Today Lineup and Team News

The Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad lineup is expected to feature several squad players as both managers continue to rotate their teams during pre-season. Unai Emery will use the match to build fitness and integrate new signings following Aston Villa’s demanding summer schedule.

Aston Villa also has important Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad team news before kickoff. Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Martínez, Ezri Konsa, and Lucas Digne are being rested after international tournaments. Midfielder Amadou Onana remains unavailable because of a knee injury.

Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil is also expected to rotate his squad. Mikel Oyarzabal is unavailable after international duty, while Take Kubo and Luka Sučić are being rested to manage their workloads. Real Sociedad arrives for Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad today after recording a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers during its tour of England.

Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad Stats, Prediction, Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad stats show this will be the first meeting between the two clubs, either in a competitive match or a friendly.

Aston Villa has played four pre-season matches, winning two and losing two while scoring six goals and conceding five. Real Sociedad has enjoyed an unbeaten pre-season campaign with two wins and one draw, scoring five goals and conceding only two.

The Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad head-to-head record begins with this fixture, making it a unique contest between two clubs that have never previously faced each other.

The Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad prediction discussion focuses on two well-organized teams using the match to fine-tune tactics before the new campaign. Emery also has plenty of experience against Real Sociedad from his time managing Valencia, Sevilla, and Villarreal. He has faced the Basque club 18 times in his managerial career, recording nine wins, four draws, and five defeats.

Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad live stream can watch the match through Aston Villa’s official digital platforms. Supporters in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and across Europe can stream Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad live on VillaTV, where members can watch through their subscriptions, and non-members can purchase a match pass.

Supporters in the United States, Canada, and Latin America can also access the live coverage through the Official Aston Villa App and VillaTV. Fans across Africa, Asia, and Oceania can watch using the same VillaTV streaming service after creating an account on Aston Villa’s official website.

The Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad kickoff time is 7:30 p.m. BST. That is 8:30 p.m. CEST, 2:30 p.m. EDT, 11:30 a.m. PDT, 7:30 p.m. WAT, 8:30 p.m. SAST, 12:00 a.m. IST on Wednesday, and 4:30 a.m. AEST on Wednesday.

Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad live today gives supporters their latest chance to watch both clubs continue their pre-season preparations as they build fitness and test their squads before the 2026/27 campaign begins.