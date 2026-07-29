How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs Getafe Live Today: Club Friendly Preview, Stats, Team News

Atlético Madrid vs Getafe live today takes place on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, as the two Madrid rivals meet in a pre-season club friendly at the Miniestadio Cerro del Espino. The match serves as another important step in Atlético Madrid’s preparations for the 2026/27 season, while Getafe continues building toward a campaign that includes La Liga and the UEFA Conference League.

Although the fixture is one of the final warm-up games before competitive football returns, supporters will not be able to watch it live. Atlético Madrid is expected to rotate its squad ahead of another friendly against Manchester United later this week.

Fans searching for Atlético Madrid vs Getafe live today, Atlético Madrid vs Getafe live stream, and Atlético Madrid vs Getafe team news will instead have to rely on live score updates and official club reports after the final whistle.

Atlético Madrid vs Getafe Live Today Team News and Match Preview

The Atlético Madrid vs Getafe lineup is expected to feature several changes as both managers assess their squads before the new season.

Diego Simeone is preparing Atlético Madrid for a demanding schedule, with a friendly against Manchester United only three days away. The club is integrating new signing Lee Kang-in after his move from Paris Saint-Germain, while the club has rejected transfer interest in Julián Álvarez. Left-back Matteo Ruggeri will remain with Atlético despite interest from Serie A clubs, while youngster Julio Díaz has completed a move to Sevilla.

Getafe manager José Bordalás also plans to rotate his squad. The club has added Andrés García and Ramón Terrats during the transfer window and recently defeated CD Tenerife to win the Ciudad de Santa Cruz Trophy. Peter Federico has departed as Bordalás continues reshaping his squad.

Atlético Madrid vs Getafe Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head

The Atlético Madrid vs Getafe stats show Atlético has controlled this local rivalry in recent seasons. Atlético has won three of the last four meetings across all competitions.

The Atlético Madrid vs Getafe head-to-head record includes a 1-0 La Liga victory in March 2026 and another 1-0 away win in November 2025. Atlético also recorded a dominant 5-0 victory in the Copa del Rey in February 2025. Getafe’s only win during that period came in March 2025 when it earned a 2-1 home victory.

The clubs will meet at least three times during the 2026/27 season. After today’s friendly, they will face each other again in La Liga on November 22 at the Estadio Coliseum before meeting at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium on March 21, 2027.

The Atlético Madrid vs Getafe prediction discussion focuses on squad rotation rather than the result, with both teams expected to give valuable minutes to younger players and recent signings before the La Liga season begins.

Atlético Madrid vs Getafe Live Stream, Kickoff Time and Why Fans Cannot Watch

Fans looking for an Atlético Madrid vs Getafe live stream will not find an official broadcast. The match is being played behind closed doors at Atlético Madrid’s training complex, with access limited to players, coaching staff, and club personnel.

The Atlético Madrid vs. Getafe match will not be broadcast live on television. Instead, supporters can follow the match through live score services, text commentary, and official updates from both clubs after the game. Match reports, photos, and selected highlights are expected to be published on the clubs’ official websites and social media channels.

The Atlético Madrid vs Getafe match kicks off at 6:30 p.m. local time (18:30 CEST) at the Miniestadio Cerro del Espino. Atlético Madrid vs Getafe live today gives both clubs another opportunity to improve fitness, test tactical ideas, and prepare for the start of the 2026/27 campaign.