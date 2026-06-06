How to Watch Brazil vs Egypt Live Today: Team News, Stats, Lineup, Preview

Brazil and Egypt meet on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Huntington Bank Field in one of the final international friendlies before the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins. The tournament kicks off just five days later across North America, making this a crucial test for both nations.

Brazil arrives after a dominant 6-2 victory over Panama and continues preparations for its Group C opener against Morocco. Egypt enters the match after a 1-0 win over Russia and looks to build momentum ahead of Group G matches against Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand.

Brazil vs Egypt Live Today Team News and Expected Lineup

Brazil heads into the Brazil vs Egypt match today on the back of a commanding 6-2 victory over Panama as preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup enter their final stage. Carlo Ancelotti’s side has shown strong attacking form in recent matches, but several key players remain unavailable.

Neymar has stayed in New Jersey as he continues recovery from a left calf injury, while defender Eder Militão and rising star Estêvão Willian are also ruled out. Even so, Brazil is expected to field a powerful attack led by Vinícius Júnior, Lucas Paquetá, and Raphinha.

Despite those absences, Brazil still has plenty of attacking quality. Vinícius Júnior, Lucas Paquetá, and Raphinha are all expected to start as the team fine-tunes preparations for the World Cup.

Egypt manager Hossam Hassan received a major boost ahead of Brazil vs Egypt today. Mohamed Salah returns to the starting lineup after resting during Egypt’s recent victory over Russia. The Liverpool forward is anticipated to team up with Omar Marmoush as Egypt gets ready for a tough World Cup group.

The Brazil versus Egypt lineup is likely to draw attention, as both coaches are expected to start with strong teams before the tournament kicks off.

Brazil vs Egypt Stats, Head-to-Head Record and Prediction

The Brazil vs Egypt stats show a clear historical advantage for the South American side. The two nations have met six times since 1960, and Brazil has won all six encounters.

The most memorable Brazil vs Egypt head-to-head meeting came during the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup. Egypt recovered from a 3-1 deficit to level the match at 3-3 before Kaká scored a 90th-minute penalty to secure a dramatic 4-3 Brazil victory. Their most recent meeting took place in November 2011, resulting in Brazil’s 2-0 win during an international friendly.

Recent numbers also highlight Brazil’s attacking strength. Five of Brazil’s last seven international matches have produced more than 2.5 goals, while the team averages 2.6 goals per game across its last five outings.

Egypt brings a strong defensive record into the Brazil vs Egypt match. The Pharaohs have kept clean sheets in each of their last four competitive and friendly matches.

How to Watch Brazil vs Egypt: Live Streaming Options Worldwide

Fans seeking the Brazil vs Egypt live stream can choose from multiple viewing options depending on their region. In the United States, the match will air on ESPN Deportes and stream on ESPN+ and Fubo.

Brazilian fans can follow the match on TV Globo and SporTV. Across North Africa and the Middle East, broadcasters ON Time Sports and Abu Dhabi Sports will carry the game. In Sub-Saharan Africa, viewers can watch the Brazil vs Egypt live broadcast through SuperSport.

Football fans in the UK can watch the match on ITVX, while those in Australia can tune in to Optus Sport.

The Brazil vs Egypt live today showdown serves as the final World Cup warm-up for both teams. Brazil will evaluate its attacking options, while Egypt aims to uphold its defensive discipline ahead of the tournament starting next week.