How to Watch Haiti vs Scotland Live Today: Team News, Stats, Kickoff Time, Live Stream

Haiti vs Scotland live today brings one of the most emotional matches of the FIFA World Cup group stage as the two nations meet in Group C at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Scotland returns to the world’s biggest football tournament for the first time since 1998, ending a 28-year absence from the competition. Haiti’s return is even longer, with the Caribbean nation appearing at the World Cup for the first time since 1974.

The Haiti vs Scotland match today is of huge importance to both teams as they begin their group-stage campaigns.

Haiti vs Scotland Live Today Team News and Match Preview

The Haiti vs Scotland lineup features a mix of experience and fresh faces as both teams begin their World Cup journey.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke had to adjust his midfield plans after Billy Gilmour was ruled out through injury. Manchester United midfielder Tyler Fletcher stepped into the starting setup, while captain Andy Robertson and midfielder Scott McTominay remained key figures for the Scottish side.

The Haiti vs Scotland team news also highlighted Haiti coach Sébastien Migné’s approach. Haiti entered the match relying on a disciplined defensive structure and the pace of forward Duckens Nazon on counterattacks. The Grenadiers arrived with confidence after a strong qualifying campaign but faced one of their toughest international tests against European opposition.

The Haiti vs Scotland match marked a significant moment for both nations. Scotland sought to make a winning return after nearly three decades away from the tournament, while Haiti celebrated its first World Cup appearance in 52 years.

Haiti vs Scotland Stats, Prediction, and Head-to-Head Record

The Haiti vs Scotland stats showed a clear advantage for Scotland before kickoff.

This was the first-ever senior international meeting between the two countries, meaning the Haiti vs Scotland head-to-head record stood at zero previous matches.

Pre-match analytics favored Scotland heavily. Statistical models gave Scotland a 60.7 percent chance of victory, compared to Haiti’s 17.8 percent.

Recent form also favored the Scots. Scotland recorded convincing warm-up victories over Bolivia (4-0) and Curaçao (4-1) before arriving at the tournament. Haiti earned qualification through a strong CONCACAF campaign, but historically found matches against top-level international opponents more difficult.

The Haiti vs Scotland prediction conversation largely centered on Scotland’s experience and stronger ranking. Betting markets listed Scotland as the favorite with moneyline odds of -190. Haiti entered as the underdog at +510, while a draw was priced at +360. The over 2.5 goals market was also favored before kickoff.

Haiti vs Scotland Live Stream, Kickoff Time and Global TV Guide

Fans looking for the Haiti vs Scotland live stream had several viewing options worldwide. In the United Kingdom, coverage aired on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Viewers in the United States could watch on Fox, Telemundo, Fubo, the Fox Sports App, and Peacock. Canadian audiences had access through CTV, TSN, and TSN+.

In Australia, SBS and SBS On Demand carried the match. Fans in India and South Asia could watch through Sports18, Zee5, and JioCinema. Ireland viewers had coverage on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. Across the Caribbean and Haiti, VertiCast, SportsMax, and CSport broadcast the game. In Sub-Saharan Africa, SuperSport, New World TV, and DStv Stream carried Haiti vs Scotland live today.

Kickoff took place at 9:00 PM EDT in Foxborough and New York, 6:00 PM PDT in Los Angeles, 2:00 AM BST in London and Edinburgh, 1:00 AM GMT in Accra, 6:30 AM IST in New Delhi, and 11:00 AM AEST in Sydney.

The atmosphere around the stadium reflected the importance of the occasion. Thousands of Scotland supporters traveled to the Boston area, filling trains and gathering across the city before kickoff. Demand for tickets remained extremely high, with secondary market prices starting at $618, while special round-trip event train passes from Boston’s South Station cost $80.