Scotland Announces Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Scotland has announced its full 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It’s the tenth time the country has qualified for the FIFA World Cup. The Tartan Army have never passed the group stage. Despite securing qualification for the 1950 FIFA World Cup, Scotland pulled out of the tournament when the SFA refused the invitation, standing by a prior vow to only travel to Brazil as British champions.

Head coach Steve Clarke announced the full squad earlier today. Andy Robertson is the captain and also the most experienced player in the squad with 92 caps. The left back from Liverpool is one of the most important players in the squad. Other key players in the squad are Scott McTominay (Napoli), John McGinn (Aston Villa), and Ché Adams (Torino). It’s the first time since 1998 that Scotland returns to the World Cup.

Full Squad Scotland For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Nottingham Forest), Liam Kelly (Rangers)

Defenders: Grant Hanley (Hibernian), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Dom Hyam (Wrexham), Scott McKenna (Dinamo Zagreb), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Kieran Tierney (Celtic)

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Findlay Curtis (Kilmarnock), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Ben Gannon-Doak (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Napoli)

Forwards: Ché Adams (Torino), Lyndon Dykes (Charlton Athletic), George Hirst (Ipswich Town), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts), Ross Stewart (Southampton)

Qualification For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Scotland qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in a group with Denmark, Greece, and Belarus. A solid goalless draw with Denmark kicked off a strong run for Scotland, who then racked up three successive wins to sit top of the standings after four matchdays. Scotland played their last away game in Greece. The Greeks had a horrible qualification but scored three goals after 60 minutes. Scotland staged a late fightback to pull two goals back, but ultimately lost the match 3–2. This led to a decider at home in Glasgow on November 18, 2025, against Denmark.

Play

The Danish needed a draw to win the group and qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Scotland took the lead twice, but the Danes fought back, and after 90 minutes the score was 2-2. The Scots kept fighting and pushing forward and were rewarded for their fighting spirit. In injury time, defender Kieran Tierney placed a hard shot from outside the box in the bottom corner to give Scotland the lead. The Danish knew they needed a very late equaliser, but Scotland sealed the deal with another goal. This time, Kenneth McLean scored from his own half to shoot Scotland to their first FIFA World Cup in 28 years.

2026 FIFA World Cup

Scotland is one of the four countries in Group C. The Tartan Army opens their World Cup on June 13 in Boston, Massachusetts, where they will take on Haiti. Six days later, they take on Morocco in the same stadium. For their final group stage match, they have to travel to Miami, Florida, to take on the record champion Brazil on June 24. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

Scotland Schedule