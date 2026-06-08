How to Watch Netherlands vs Uzbekistan Live Today: Team News, Lineups, Stats and TV Guide

Netherlands vs Uzbekistan live today gives both nations one final opportunity to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The international friendly will be played on Monday, June 8, 2026, at Icahn Stadium in New York behind closed doors. Kickoff is scheduled for 18:45 UTC, which is 2:45 p.m. ET and 8:45 p.m. CEST.

While no points are at stake, the match carries significant importance as both teams make final adjustments before entering their World Cup base camps. The Netherlands is looking to improve consistency after mixed results in recent friendlies, while Uzbekistan continues preparations for its historic first FIFA World Cup appearance.

Netherlands vs Uzbekistan Live Today Team News and Expected Lineups

The Netherlands national team enters this friendly with manager Ronald Koeman focused on final preparations. The Dutch are using the Netherlands vs Uzbekistan match to fine-tune tactics and identify their strongest starting eleven before the World Cup begins.

However, Koeman must deal with a couple of important absences. Midfielder Xavi Simons and defender Matthijs de Ligt are unavailable because of minor injuries.

The expected Netherlands lineup features Bart Verbruggen in goal. The defense is expected to include Denzel Dumfries, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Aké, and Daley Blind. Jerdy Schouten, Tijjani Reijnders, and Georginio Wijnaldum are projected to start in midfield. Jeremie Frimpong, Memphis Depay, and Cody Gakpo are expected to lead the attack.

Virgil van Dijk remains the key figure for the Dutch side. His leadership and defensive organization will be vital throughout the match.

For Uzbekistan, this fixture represents another important step before the country’s first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance. Under manager Fabio Cannavaro, the team has developed a disciplined defensive approach built around organization and counter-attacking football.

The expected Uzbekistan lineup includes Utkir Yusupov in goal. The back line could feature Khojiakbar Alijonov, Husniddin Aliqulov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Umar Eshmurodov, and Farrukh Sayfiev. Otabek Shukurov, Odiljon Hamrobekov, Jaloliddin Masharipov, and Abbosbek Fayzullaev are expected in midfield, while Eldor Shomurodov leads the attack.

Abdukodir Khusanov will be a player to watch as he anchors the defense against the Netherlands attack.

Netherlands vs Uzbekistan Stats and Head-to-Head Record

The Netherlands vs Uzbekistan stats highlight the contrast between an established European power and an emerging World Cup participant.

The Netherlands enters the match ranked seventh in the FIFA World Rankings, while Uzbekistan is ranked 64th.

Recent form shows the Dutch searching for consistency. The Netherlands has recorded 2 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw in its last 5 matches. Uzbekistan has posted stronger recent results with three wins, one draw, and one defeat in its last five games.

Defensively, Uzbekistan has impressed by keeping three clean sheets during that stretch. The Netherlands has conceded an average of 1.2 goals per game across its last 10 matches.

The Netherlands vs Uzbekistan head-to-head record is simple because this will be the first senior international meeting between the two countries.

Netherlands vs Uzbekistan Live Stream and Global TV Coverage

Fans looking for the Netherlands vs Uzbekistan live stream have several viewing options worldwide. In the United States, the match will air on FOX Soccer Plus. Live streaming will be available on the FOX Sports App and Fubo. Spanish-language coverage is available through Prime Video and ViX Premium.

In Canada, viewers can watch through Fubo TV Canada. Dutch supporters can follow the match on NOS and Ziggo Sport. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, Premier Sports and Premier Player will carry the broadcast.

Across Europe, services such as DAZN in Germany and Austria and L’Équipe Web in France will provide coverage. In Uzbekistan, MTRK Sport TV will air the match nationwide. Fans in Australia and New Zealand can watch on Optus Sport, while viewers in India can stream through FanCode.

Sub-Saharan Africa will receive coverage through SuperSport, while ESPN and Disney+ hold broadcasting rights across South America.