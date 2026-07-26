How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Vitória de Guimarães Live Today: Preview, Stats, Lineup

Nottingham Forest vs Vitória de Guimarães live today brings together two unbeaten teams in one of Sunday’s standout pre-season friendlies. Nottingham Forest has won its first two summer matches without conceding a goal, while Vitória de Guimarães has scored 13 goals during a four-match winning streak.

The game takes place on Sunday, July 26, during Forest’s training camp in Portugal as both clubs continue preparations for their domestic campaigns. Nottingham Forest vs Vitória de Guimarães match today will be played behind closed doors, meaning fans can only watch through official streaming platforms.

With both teams carrying strong pre-season momentum, Nottingham Forest vs Vitória de Guimarães live today offers another important test before competitive football returns.

Nottingham Forest vs Vitória de Guimarães Live Today Lineup and Team News

The Nottingham Forest vs Vitória de Guimarães lineup is expected to feature several changes as both managers continue to build fitness.

Oliver Glasner oversees his third pre-season match since taking charge of Nottingham Forest. The club continues to work on its tactical approach ahead of the Premier League season while giving valuable minutes to first-team and younger players.

Forest has several injury concerns before kickoff. The latest Nottingham Forest vs Vitória de Guimarães team news confirms that Murillo, Ola Aina, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Nicolò Savona remain unavailable because of fitness issues.

Vitória de Guimarães manager Tiago Margarido also has injury problems, with Telmo Arcanjo and Gui ruled out. However, the Portuguese side enters the match after four straight pre-season victories and will look to maintain that run.

Nottingham Forest vs Vitória de Guimarães Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head

The Nottingham Forest vs Vitória de Guimarães stats show both clubs arrive in excellent form.

The Nottingham Forest vs Vitória de Guimarães head-to-head record starts with this fixture because the clubs have never faced each other in a formal pre-season match.

Nottingham Forest has beaten Notts County 2-0 and Blackburn Rovers 3-0, scoring five goals without conceding. Vitória de Guimarães has been even more productive, scoring 13 goals while defeating Felgueiras, Penafiel, Académica, and Al-Ahli.

The Nottingham Forest vs Vitória de Guimarães prediction centers on whether Forest’s solid defense can stop one of the most in-form attacking teams of the summer. Both clubs remain unbeaten, making this one of the most competitive pre-season fixtures of the weekend.

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Vitória de Guimarães: Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans searching for the Nottingham Forest vs Vitória de Guimarães live stream can watch the match through official digital services. Supporters in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch Nottingham Forest vs Vitória de Guimarães live on Forest TV, while viewers in Portugal can follow the game on Sport TV’s streaming platform.

Supporters in the United States and Canada can purchase an international match pass through Forest TV. Fans across Australia, Oceania, Asia, and Africa can also stream the match through the club’s official service because there is no traditional television broadcast.

The Nottingham Forest vs Vitória de Guimarães kickoff time is 1:00 p.m. BST, 2:00 p.m. CEST, 8:00 a.m. EDT, 5:00 a.m. PDT, and 10:00 p.m. AEST.

Nottingham Forest vs Vitória de Guimarães live today gives Forest another opportunity to extend its unbeaten pre-season run while testing itself against an in-form Portuguese side before the Premier League campaign begins.