How to Watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid Live Tonight: La Liga Live Stream

Real Betis and Real Madrid meet tonight, Friday, September 4, 2026, in a La Liga clash at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville. Real Madrid enter the game with three straight wins in the 2026/27 La Liga season and will look to keep that perfect record alive. Real Betis, meanwhile, need a response after a heavy 5-2 loss to Levante last week.

The match starts at 9:00 p.m. CEST, 8:00 p.m. BST and 3:00 p.m. ET. Real Madrid will hope to return to the top of the La Liga table, while Betis will try to recover in front of their home support. With several players unavailable on both sides, the Real Betis vs Real Madrid game also brings key squad questions into focus.

How to Watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid Live Tonight

Fans in the United States can watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. In Canada, TSN+ will stream the match. UK and Ireland viewers can watch on Premier Sports and the LaLigaTV application.

In Spain, Movistar LaLiga and Orange TV hold coverage. Other European viewers can use local rights holders, including DAZN and Eleven Sports. ESPN Latin America and Disney+ will carry the Real Betis vs Real Madrid match across South America.

SuperSport covers Sub-Saharan Africa, while Canal+ serves French-speaking markets. In Asia, beIN SPORTS provides coverage in several Southeast Asian markets, while Australian viewers can use Optus Sport.

The match takes place at Estadio de La Cartuja because Real Betis are using the Olympic stadium for their home games this season.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Team News

Real Madrid have several players unavailable. Éder Militão, Raúl Asencio and Ferland Mendy remain out with injuries. Aurélien Tchouaméni also misses the game with a muscle problem, while Thiago Pitarch, Endrick and Rodrygo are unavailable.

Yan Diomande is pushing for his first start after joining as Real Madrid’s record signing. Kylian Mbappé leads the attack after scoring four goals in three games.

Real Betis have fewer injury concerns. Isco is fit and could face his former club. Rodrigo Riquelme also provides an attacking threat after scoring twice this season.

The predicted Real Betis lineup is Álvaro Valles; Héctor Bellerín, Diego Llorente, Natan, Francisco García; Facundo Bernal, Marc Roca; Antony, Pablo Fornals, Rodrigo Riquelme; Juan Hernández.

Real Madrid are expected to start Thibaut Courtois; Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Bernardo Silva, Federico Valverde; Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior; Kylian Mbappé.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Recent meetings show a difficult trip for Real Madrid. They have failed to win their last four away league games against Betis in Seville, drawing three and losing one.

The last five competitive meetings include a 1-1 draw in April 2026, a 5-1 Real Madrid win in January 2026, a 2-1 Betis victory in March 2025, a 2-0 Real Madrid win in September 2024 and a 0-0 draw in May 2024.

Real Madrid have scored eight more goals than they have conceded across their first three league games. Betis, however, conceded five against Levante in their latest outing. The Real Betis vs Real Madrid clash therefore brings two very different recent results into the spotlight.

For viewers looking to watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid, the match begins at 3 p.m. ET in the United States, with coverage available on ESPN+.