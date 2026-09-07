Real Madrid Player Kylian Mbappé Hits Back at Dembélé and Raphinha Comparison Before Champions League Opener

Kylian Mbappé pushed back against criticism of his defensive work before Real Madrid’s Champions League opener against Inter Milan. The Real Madrid forward accepted that he and the team must improve without the ball, but rejected the idea that he and Vinícius Júnior should carry the blame alone.

Mbappé faced questions about Real Madrid’s pressing during Monday’s pre-match press conference. The question compared him and Vinícius with forwards such as Ousmane Dembélé and Raphinha, who have earned praise for their work when their teams do not have the ball.

Mbappé quickly challenged the comparison and pointed to each player’s different roles and strengths. He also stressed that Real Madrid’s defensive work must involve the whole team.

Mbappé Responds to Real Madrid Defensive Criticism

Mbappé questioned why the focus was only on him and Vinícius when discussing Real Madrid’s defensive work.

“Only me and Vini?” he said.

The Real Madrid star then joked about the comparison by pointing to his goalscoring record.

“I can play the fool and tell you that I score more goals than the two you mentioned, and that they have to score more goals to be like me. Everyone is different.”

Mbappé did not reject the need for better defensive work. Instead, he said improvement remains part of playing for Real Madrid.

“Of course we have to improve, we have to improve,” he said. “And I think it’s completely natural how each player is.”

Mbappé Says Real Madrid Must Improve

Mbappé also said he does not want his game judged by comparing every part of his role with other forwards.

“I want to do things intelligently and say that, of course, I have to improve and all that. But I don’t like to compare because I think I do many things that others don’t.”

The France international then widened the issue beyond the attack. He said every Real Madrid player must help the team defend better.

“But I agree that, of course, I and all the Real Madrid players have to improve in this aspect to help the defense and so that we can get fewer chances and fewer goals,” he said.

His comments placed Real Madrid’s defensive improvement in the context of the whole team rather than only its forwards.

Real Madrid face Inter Milan in Champions League

Mbappé also said Real Madrid can improve its defense by controlling the ball better. He argued that stronger possession can help the team create chances while also limiting pressure on the defense.

“But I also think that we need to manage things better with the ball to create more scoring opportunities,” he said.

Mbappé described constant improvement as part of the demands on a club competing for major trophies.

“That’s the life of a top-level team that wants to be the best in the world,” he said. “There are many things you have to improve every day, and that’s just how it is.”

Real Madrid now face Inter Milan in their Champions League opener. Mbappé remains a key attacking player for the Spanish club, while his work without the ball remains part of the discussion around the team. His comments made clear that he accepts the need to improve but sees defensive responsibility as a collective task for Real Madrid.