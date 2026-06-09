How to Watch Spain vs Peru Live Today: Team News, Head-to-Head, Stats and TV Guide

Spain vs Peru live today gives the reigning European champions one final opportunity to fine-tune their preparations before the start of their next major tournament. The international friendly takes place at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla, Mexico, with kickoff scheduled for 02:00 UTC on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

Spain enters the match carrying a nine-game unbeaten run and looking to maintain momentum ahead of its group-stage opener against Cape Verde on June 15. Peru, arriving with confidence after a recent win, faces another tough challenge against one of the world’s top national teams.

Spain v Peru Live Today: Team News Ahead of Final Tournament Tune-Up

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente will use the Spain vs Peru match as a final competitive rehearsal before tournament action begins. Spain currently sits second in the FIFA World Rankings and remains unbeaten across its last nine matches.

Several key players are expected to return after resting in Spain’s recent 2-1 friendly victory over Iraq. Midfield stars Rodri Hernandez, Pedri, and Fabian Ruiz are all expected to feature more prominently.

Spain’s coaching staff will continue to monitor the fitness of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams. Both players are recovering from minor hamstring issues and could be managed carefully as Spain focuses on long-term tournament readiness.

Peru comes into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Haiti. Head coach Mano Menezes is using the match to assess squad depth and prepare for future competitions.

The visitors will be without forward Alex Valera and midfielder Joao Grimaldo. With key players unavailable, Peru will rely heavily on Jairo Vélez, who has registered seven goal contributions across his last ten matches.

Spain versus Peru Stats and Head-to-Head Record Favor La Roja

The Spain vs Peru stats highlight the challenge facing the South American side. Spain holds a perfect record in the matchup, winning all three previous encounters.

Spain defeated Peru 2-1 in international friendlies in both 2004 and 2008. Their first meeting came in 1960 when Spain secured a 3-1 victory.

Peru also faces a difficult recent trend in opposition to European interests. The team has not recorded a victory against a UEFA nation since the 2018 FIFA World Cup, posting one draw and four defeats during that stretch.

Spain continues to produce entertaining matches. Thirteen of their last sixteen international matches ended with over 2.5 total goals. Additionally, the team has kept a clean sheet in each of its last six wins.

Those numbers will play a major role in any Spain vs Peru prediction ahead of kickoff.

How to Watch Spain vs Peru: Live Stream, TV Channel, and Ticket Information

Fans looking for the Spain vs Peru live stream have several viewing options worldwide. In the United States, the Spain vs Peru live broadcast will air on FS2, with streaming available through the FOX Sports App and Fubo.

Spanish supporters can watch the game on La 1 or stream it live through RTVE Play. In Peru, coverage will be available on América TV, ATV, and Movistar Deportes.

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, viewers can follow Spain vs Peru live on SuperSport platforms. North African audiences can stream the match through beIN Sports Connect. Fans in Australia, New Zealand, India, Singapore, and other Asian markets can access coverage through regional streaming partners, including Optus Sport, where available.

Estadio Cuauhtémoc is expected to welcome over 42,000 spectators for Spain’s first appearance at the stadium in 40 years. Fans can purchase standard tickets, hospitality packages, and remaining matchday seats via Boletomóvil or directly from the stadium box office. Resale options may also be available on SeatPick and StubHub UK.

Spain vs Peru today serves as an important final test before tournament football begins, with both teams hoping to leave Puebla with positive signs ahead of the challenges that await.