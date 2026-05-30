How to Watch Arsenal vs PSG Live Today: UEFA Champions League Final Preview, Stats, Lineup

Today’s Arsenal vs PSG live match will determine the winner of the 2026 UEFA Champions League Final, as two of Europe’s top teams face off at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, May 30. Arsenal arrives with hopes of completing a remarkable season after ending a 22-year wait for the Premier League title, while Paris Saint-Germain seeks to defend its European crown and build a modern dynasty under Luis Enrique.

The Arsenal vs PSG match today brings together the tournament’s best defense and one of its most dangerous attacks. Both clubs have impressed throughout the competition and now stand one win away from lifting Europe’s biggest club trophy.

Arsenal vs PSG Live Today Lineup and Team News

The Arsenal vs PSG lineup will attract significant attention before kickoff. Arsenal enters the final with one of the strongest defensive records in Europe. Mikel Arteta has built a well-organized team around defenders William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães, with David Raya providing security in goal.

The Gunners remain unbeaten in this season’s Champions League campaign with 11 wins and three draws. Arsenal has conceded only six goals throughout the tournament and has consistently controlled matches through strong defensive organization.

Paris Saint-Germain arrives as the defending European champion under manager Luis Enrique. The French side recovered from a slow start to the season and developed into one of Europe’s most dangerous attacking teams. PSG’s attack is led by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé, whose creativity and pace have caused problems for opponents throughout the competition.

Arsenal vs PSG Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head Record

The Arsenal vs PSG stats highlight how closely matched these teams have been in European competition. Across all European meetings, both clubs have recorded two wins each, while three matches ended in draws.

Recent history, however, favors PSG. In the 2024-25 Champions League semi-finals, PSG beat Arsenal both at home and away, earning a 3-1 total score and progressing to the final.

PSG is currently unbeaten in its last 11 Champions League knockout matches, recording nine wins and two draws. The French club has scored 44 goals in this season’s competition, the second-highest total ever recorded in a single Champions League campaign.

Arsenal’s strength comes from its defensive consistency. The club has kept nine clean sheets in 14 Champions League matches. David Raya has posted an outstanding 91.7 percent save percentage, while Arsenal has trailed for only 43 minutes throughout the tournament.

The Arsenal vs PSG prediction discussion centers on whether Arsenal’s defense can stop PSG’s attack.

Arsenal vs PSG Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans looking for the Arsenal vs PSG live stream can find multiple official viewing options around the world. In the United Kingdom, supporters can watch live coverage on TNT Sports 1 or stream through the HBO Max app. French viewers can follow the final on Canal+, while RTL and DAZN will provide coverage in Germany.

In the United States, the match will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Additional streaming options include YouTube TV and DirecTV. Canadian viewers can watch exclusively through DAZN Canada.

Across Asia, fans in India and neighboring countries can stream the final on SonyLIV and watch on the Sony Sports Network. In Sub-Saharan Africa, SuperSport will broadcast the match, while beIN Sports will carry coverage across North Africa and the Middle East.

Viewers in Latin America can watch through ESPN and Disney+, while Stan Sport holds exclusive rights in Australia.

The Arsenal vs PSG match is scheduled to begin at 17:00 GMT, which is 12:00 PM ET and 5:00 PM BST. Arsenal vs PSG live today will determine whether Arsenal completes a memorable season or PSG successfully defends its Champions League title in Budapest.