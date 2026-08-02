Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Results Today: MLS Live Score, Updates, Stats

Inter Miami CF hosted Columbus Crew on Saturday night in an important MLS regular-season match at Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida. The Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew clash came with the home side looking to extend its six-match winning streak and strengthen its position near the top of the Eastern Conference.

Columbus arrived aiming to capitalize on their recent win over FC Cincinnati and advance toward the playoff spots. The match was set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, with fans worldwide able to watch live via Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Match Context

The buildup to Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew centered on Lionel Messi’s fitness. The Inter Miami captain had recently returned to training after representing Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final. Although eligible for a 21-day FIFA rest period, Messi rejoined the squad early, leaving open the possibility of featuring in the match.

Inter Miami entered the contest with an impressive 11-2-4 record, collecting 37 points to sit second in the Eastern Conference. Columbus, meanwhile, had recorded five wins, eight defeats, and four draws, placing them 11th in the standings.

The visitors were also preparing for life without winger Max Arfsten, who was close to completing a transfer to Middlesbrough FC.

Full-Time Update

Inter Miami CF and the Columbus Crew played out an entertaining 2-2 draw after a match filled with goals, VAR drama, substitutions, and late pressure from both sides.

Key Match Moments

16′ Goal – Inter Miami 1-0 Columbus Crew: Luis Suárez opens the scoring with a spectacular long-range strike, assisted by Yannick Bright.

34′ Own Goal – Inter Miami 1-1 Columbus Crew: Casemiro accidentally turns Taha Habroune’s cross into his own net after a move involving Dániel Gazdag.

45+4′ VAR Review and Goal – Inter Miami 2-1 Columbus Crew: Noah Allen heads home from Luis Suárez’s cross after a VAR review overturns an offside flag.

45+4′ Half-Time: Inter Miami take a narrow 2-1 lead into the break.

52′ Substitution – Inter Miami: Lionel Messi returns from World Cup duty, replacing Dániel Pintér.

56′ Chance – Inter Miami: Messi drags a close-range effort just wide of the right post.

60′ Double Substitution – Columbus Crew: Sekou Bangoura and Brais Méndez replace Dylan Chambost and Dániel Gazdag.

70′ Chance – Columbus Crew: Sekou Bangoura’s powerful long-range effort crashes against the crossbar.

71′ Substitution – Columbus Crew: Lautaro Giaccone makes his debut in place of Hugo Picard.

73′ Yellow Card – Columbus Crew: Sekou Bangoura is booked for a tactical foul.

74′ Double Substitution – Inter Miami: David Ruiz and David Ayala replace Facundo Mura and Yannick Bright.

81′ Yellow Card – Inter Miami: Casemiro is cautioned for a foul just outside the penalty area.

83′ Goal – Inter Miami 2-2 Columbus Crew: Brais Méndez curls a superb free kick into the net after striking the post on his debut.

84′ Substitution – Inter Miami: Preston Plambeck replaces Mateo Silvetti.

85′ Substitution – Columbus Crew: Brooks Lennon comes on for Jamal Thiaré.

90+3′ Late Pressure – Inter Miami: Miami win several corners, but Columbus withstand the pressure despite late efforts from Messi.

90+4′ Yellow Card – Columbus Crew: Patrick Schulte is booked for time-wasting.

90+6′ Full-Time: The referee blows for full time as Inter Miami and the Columbus Crew share the points in a dramatic 2-2 draw.