Jozy Altidore Teams Up With Bayern Munich and Paulaner for Special Campaign

Jozy Altidore is joining forces with FC Bayern and Paulaner for a special campaign. The former USMNT star will be on the lookout for standout amateur soccer players.

FC Bayern and Paulaner announced the U.S. launch of their new Match of Your Life campaign. The campaign will see an detailed soccer search that will give players across the country a chance to represent America on Paulaner’s international Dream Team. That will result in a potential life-changing tryout and trip to Munich, where they will face the Bundesliga winners.

Altidore, an accomplished former USMNT striker, will serve as a U.S. jury member and campaign ambassador. The Toronto FC legend appeared in a campaign video alongside calling on American players to seize the opportunity.

“Paulaner’s partnership with FC Bayern has always been rooted in bringing fans closer to the game, Marissa Noboa, Paulaner USA’s Brand Director said in a press release. “With Match of Your Life, we’re giving amateur players across the United States the chance to step out of the stands and into the a global soccer experience in Munich. There’s never been a better moment to launch this is America.”

Additionally, the international jury made up of Konrad Laimer, Lena Oberdorf, and FC Bayern stadium announcer Stephan Lehmann.

Jozy Altidore Reacts to Partnering with Paulaner and FC Bayern

Jozy Altidore also reacted to becoming an ambassador and jury member for FC Bayern and Paulaner‘s campaign.

“Every amateur player in this country has imagined a moment like this – walking out on a real pitch against a world-class club like FC Bayern. We’re on the hunt for the Americans who will have the chance to live it, represent us in Munich, and remind everyone what U.S. soccer at the grassroots actually looks like,” Altidore said in a press release.

The search is being conducted online. Eligible amateur and recreational players are invited to create a profile. After doing so, they answer a short questionnaire and upload a video discussing why they deserve a spot on the Paulaner international Dream Team roster.

Social content will be a factor in the decision-making process. Players can showcase their personality, on-field abilities, and personal backstory in their submission videos. That community engagement could bring more attention and lead to them securing their spot.

Altidore Encourages Players to Seize The Opportunity

Paulaner and FC Bayern released a video of Altidore encouraging players to take advantage of this rare opportunity.

Altidore pointed to the inner thoughts many players deal with when reflecting on their respective careers. The Toronto FC legend said that now is the time to take action.

‘Everyone who loves this game knows the feeling. The one deep in your bones that says, ‘I could have made it.’ Maybe your shot never came, maybe the knee gave out, maybe the coach never called back. But the dream doesn’t leave,” Altidore said. “It shows up Saturday mornings at the local pitch, in the group chat at halftime, in the parking lot pint after 90 minutes on the pitch.”

He added:

“There’s a difference between standing on grass and sitting on the couch. Most of us never get to cross that line. I got lucky, I got the call. Most guys don’t. That’s what Match of Your Life is.”