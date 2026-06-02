Exclusive: Jozy Altidore Believes USMNT Can Win the 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup is right around the corner, and excitement for the tournament is building. For the USMNT, there’s a lot of optimism ahead of the action, not only because games will be played on their home soil, but also because there’s reason to believe this group can go on a deep run. If you ask one of their former players, Jozy Altidore, he thinks this squad is good enough to go all the way.

Altidore starred for the USMNT during his playing career, which saw him suit up for the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. In an exclusive interview with Heavy on Soccer, Altidore provided his insight on the USMNT ahead of the upcoming World Cup, while also discussing his new partnership with Panini America.

Jozy Altidore Sets the Bar Very High for the USMNT in the 2026 World Cup

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Altidore enjoyed a prolific playing career at both the club and international level, but it’s clear that suiting up for the World Cup was a major accomplishment for him. While his time in the 2014 tournament was derailed by a hamstring injury, Altidore was a key part of the 2010 team. However, when reflecting on his time with the USMNT at the World Cup, the action on the field wasn’t necessarily what stood out to Altidore.

“I think the ability, the opportunity to fulfill a childhood dream, to fulfill a dream also for your family. To let them see you fulfill that dream and live that moment with you is arguably the most fulfilling thing you can give to your parents, to your siblings. For me, that will always stick out,” Altidore told Heavy on Soccer. “And even now, being able to enjoy it with them. I think it’s pretty unique and pretty fun.”

During his time on the field, Altidore was part of a group of players that helped increase the overall popularity of soccer in the United States. Now, the USMNT is looking as solid as ever heading into the 2026 World Cup, which was on full display in their 3-2 victory over Senegal in their friendly match on Sunday. Based on what he saw from that matchup, Altidore believes that the Americans’ depth will serve them well throughout the tournament.

“The biggest thing is we have a complete roster,” Altidore said. “Normally, when you have teams, you have some guys that are kind of irreplaceable. (Head coach Mauricio) Pochettino has done a good job building a squad where … if somebody goes down, the next man is up, ready to contribute and not miss a beat. That’s the makings of a good team.”

The main question everyone has right now revolves around just how far the USMNT can go. Expectations for this squad are high, but nobody may have bigger hopes for this team than Altidore. “I think we have a talented group that is good enough to win the World Cup. In terms of talent, we have what’s needed,” Altidore boldly stated. “Obviously, that’s not always how it works out, but I think that’s a great starting point for this group.”

Jozy Altidore Dishes on Partnership with Panini America

Altidore has remained connected to soccer since calling it a career, as evidenced by his work with Panini America. On Monday, Altidore helped promote the LaLiga eChallenge Finals as part of his partnership with Panini America. When discussing his decision to team up with the prestigious company, it’s clear that working with Panini America means a lot to Altidore.

“It’s one of my oldest memories of the World Cup,” Altidore said of Panini America. “Seeing the sticker albums around, you knew it was World Cup time. It’s not a World Cup unless you see the sticker album … It brings so many different people together. I’m really excited to, as a kid, be a fan of it and now be an adult and have it being a brand partner.”

Soccer has continued to grow at an exponential rate in America, and Panini has played a big role in helping increase interest in the game with its unique gaming and collecting opportunities for fans. Even as a former player now, Altidore knows just how important Panini America’s work with the game of soccer has been, and he’s excited to see how they manage to connect with fans during the upcoming World Cup.

“It’s a community like no other,” Altidore admitted. “When you have a sticker album, when you’re collecting it, it brings people together in a different way … You can only do that with strong brand ties, and I think Panini has built that.”