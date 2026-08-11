Jude Bellingham’s Girlfriend Ashlyn Castro in Tears in Resurfaced Police Footage

Jude Bellingham’s girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro, is seen crying while speaking to police about an alleged confrontation with her mother in resurfaced bodycam footage from 2024.

The footage, obtained by the Daily Mail, reportedly comes from an incident in a hotel parking lot in Henderson, Nevada. Castro can be seen speaking to an officer and alleging what happened moments earlier.

“I’ve just been attacked by my mom,” Castro tells the officer.

According to the outlet, the confrontation occurred while Castro was attempting to help her mother, Tina, find somewhere to stay.

Police eventually responded to the scene, and Castro appeared visibly distressed as she gave her account to an officer.

The footage has resurfaced as the 28-year-old model and influencer receives increased attention over her relationship with Real Madrid and England soccer star Bellingham.

Ashlyn Castro Appears in Tears During 2024 Police Encounter

The family situation is particularly personal for Castro, who has previously spoken publicly about difficulties involving her family and her mother’s mental health struggles.

Castro has also made it clear that she has struggled with having deeply personal aspects of her life discussed publicly.

As attention around her increased in 2025, she addressed the online harassment she said she had experienced.

“Every angle you can think of, people have attacked me, harassed me, been so disrespectful,” Castro said. “It’s just been too much.”

She also acknowledged how difficult it was to discuss private matters publicly.

“I’m like shaking because I’m not ready to talk about this on the internet,” Castro said. “This is extremely personal. This is my real life.”

Jude Bellingham’s Girlfriend’s Profile Grew as Their Romance Went Public

Castro was born on December 17, 1997, and works as a model, influencer and content creator.

She has accumulated more than 1,000,000 Instagram followers and shares a mix of fashion, beauty and lifestyle content. Her social media presence has also included partnerships with brands such as Clarins.

Castro and Bellingham have largely kept their relationship private and have not publicly detailed how they met.

The pair were reportedly interacting on Instagram by November 2024. They were later linked romantically, with reports suggesting they may have connected through celebrity dating app Raya in late 2024.

Castro’s appearance with members of Bellingham’s family at a Real Madrid match in early 2025 further fueled interest in the relationship.

She and Bellingham were spotted multiple times throughout England’s run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bellingham turned 23 in June 2026 and has become one of soccer’s biggest young stars through his performances for Real Madrid and England.