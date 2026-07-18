Jude Bellingham’s Soccer Star Brother, Jobe: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jude Bellingham’s younger brother, Jobe Bellingham, is quickly becoming one of England’s brightest young soccer stars while following a career path similar to his famous sibling. As Jude and England face France in the World Cup third-place match on July 18, Jobe continues making a name for himself with Borussia Dortmund and England’s youth national teams. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Jobe Bellingham Followed a Similar Path to Jude’s Career

Jobe was born on Sept. 23, 2005, in Stourbridge, England, making him two years younger than Jude. Like his older brother, he came through Birmingham City’s academy and signed his first professional contract with the club on his 17th birthday in 2022.

By the time Jobe was ready for Birmingham City’s first team, Jude had already moved to Borussia Dortmund. After two seasons with Sunderland, Jobe followed in his brother’s footsteps by joining the German club in June 2025.

After joining the German club, Jobe told Bundesliga he already felt at home.

“It feels like I signed a long time ago. I already feel part of the team and the club, but I can’t wait for the games to start in Germany,” he said. “I’ve been to the stadium and I know what the fans think and feel. They long for the championship, don’t they? For me, it’s: ‘why not?’ I don’t know why I would come to a club like this without wanting to achieve everything that is possible.”

He added, “I think we have the foundations to do that. We have to keep showing our quality in the Bundesliga and in the cup competitions.”

2. Jude and Jobe Remain Extremely Close Off the Field

Although they play in different competitions and have never been teammates professionally, the brothers regularly support one another.

They have vacationed together in southern France and again in 2026, attended Paris Fashion Week, and have been spotted at concerts and other public events.

When Jobe transferred to Sunderland in 2023, Jude celebrated by posting three heart-eye emojis on X. After Jobe scored a dramatic winner for Sunderland against Leeds United, Jude wrote, “Let him cook.”

Jobe has also attended many of Jude’s biggest career moments, including his Real Madrid unveiling and the Champions League final.

Speaking after a match against Manchester City, Jude told TNT Sport, “Today was the first day my brother got to see me play for Madrid.”

3. Jobe Bellingham Chose His First Name for a Special Reason

When Jobe arrived at Sunderland, he made a decision that immediately stood out.

Instead of wearing “Bellingham” on the back of his jersey, he chose “Jobe” to help establish his own identity.

Former Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray explained the reasoning to The New York Times.

“I think he’s trying to create his own identity,” Mowbray said. “He doesn’t want to live off the back of his brother’s name; he wants to be the footballer that he is and show people what he can do.”

4. Jude Has Never Been Shy About Praising His Brother

Jude has consistently backed Jobe’s potential.

After Jobe made his professional debut, Jude posted a video saying he was “very proud” of his younger brother.

Following Jude’s Golden Boy award win in 2023, he even predicted Jobe could soon earn the same honor.

“My brother Jobe, a thoroughbred striker like our father,” Jude told Tuttosport. “If Sunderland were to be promoted to the Premier League, watch out for him!”

Jobe has also leaned on Jude for advice throughout his career, especially before moving to Dortmund.

“I called him as soon as I knew I was going to sign with Dortmund,” Jobe recalled. “He just said he was extremely proud. He smiled a lot, he laughed a lot, but he just said I should embrace it. Our conversations aren’t usually that serious, but he just says that I should embrace it because the club is so big and unique. If you really embrace it, it will be an incredible experience.”

5. Soccer Runs Deep in the Bellingham Family

Play

Jude and Jobe grew up in a close-knit family with parents Denise and Mark Bellingham. Mark was a prolific non-league player before becoming a sergeant with West Midlands Police. Denise has been a constant presence as the brothers climbed through the ranks.

When Jude signed with Borussia Dortmund, Denise moved to Germany with him, while Mark stayed in England to help Jobe continue his own development.

Just like his older brother, Jobe has represented England at several youth levels. He worked his way from the Under-16 team to captaining the Under-21 squad in 2025, continuing the family’s tradition of wearing the England shirt.