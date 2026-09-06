Juventus vs AC Milan Result Today: Serie A Live Score, Updates

Juventus host AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday in a Serie A meeting between two unbeaten sides. Both teams have won their opening two league matches and enter the game with six points. The match is set to provide an early test for two teams hoping to challenge near the top of the table this season.

Official lineups were announced about an hour before the 20:45 CEST kick-off, with Juventus starting in a 4-2-3-1 formation and Milan in a 3-4-2-1.

Juventus Confirmed Lineup

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Juventus starting XI: Guglielmo Vicario; Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, Jhon Lucumí, Mehmet Zeki Çelik; Manuel Locatelli, Douglas Luiz; Francisco Conceição, Nicolás González, Kerim Alajbegović; Randal Kolo Muani.

Juventus are missing several first-team players due to injuries, including Kenan Yıldız, Khéphren Thuram, Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso.

Spalletti has handed 20-year-old Alajbegović a starting role in attacking midfield. Nick Woltemade is among the substitutes.

AC Milan Confirmed Lineup

Formation: 3-4-2-1

AC Milan starting XI: Mike Maignan; Mario Gila, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlović; Diego Moreira, Yunus Musah, Luka Modrić, Pervis Estupiñán; Adrien Rabiot, Alexis Saelemaekers; Gonçalo Ramos.

Milan are without Matteo Gabbia for the trip to Turin. Rúben Amorim has selected Moreira and Estupiñán as his wing-backs, while Modrić starts in midfield.

Juventus vs AC Milan Live Score and Updates

Juventus 0-0 AC Milan

Live updates will begin as soon as the game starts.