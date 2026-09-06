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Juventus vs AC Milan Result Today: Serie A Live Score, Updates

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Juventus vs AC Milan Result Today: Serie A Live Score, Updates
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TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 29: Teun Koopmeiners of Juventus celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and Parma Calcio at Allianz Stadium on August 29, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus host AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday in a Serie A meeting between two unbeaten sides. Both teams have won their opening two league matches and enter the game with six points. The match is set to provide an early test for two teams hoping to challenge near the top of the table this season.

Official lineups were announced about an hour before the 20:45 CEST kick-off, with Juventus starting in a 4-2-3-1 formation and Milan in a 3-4-2-1.

Juventus Confirmed Lineup

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Juventus starting XI: Guglielmo Vicario; Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, Jhon Lucumí, Mehmet Zeki Çelik; Manuel Locatelli, Douglas Luiz; Francisco Conceição, Nicolás González, Kerim Alajbegović; Randal Kolo Muani.

Juventus are missing several first-team players due to injuries, including Kenan Yıldız, Khéphren Thuram, Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso.

Spalletti has handed 20-year-old Alajbegović a starting role in attacking midfield. Nick Woltemade is among the substitutes.

AC Milan Confirmed Lineup

Formation: 3-4-2-1

AC Milan starting XI: Mike Maignan; Mario Gila, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlović; Diego Moreira, Yunus Musah, Luka Modrić, Pervis Estupiñán; Adrien Rabiot, Alexis Saelemaekers; Gonçalo Ramos.

Milan are without Matteo Gabbia for the trip to Turin. Rúben Amorim has selected Moreira and Estupiñán as his wing-backs, while Modrić starts in midfield.

Juventus vs AC Milan Live Score and Updates

Juventus 0-0 AC Milan

Live updates will begin as soon as the game starts.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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Juventus vs AC Milan Result Today: Serie A Live Score, Updates

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