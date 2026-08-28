AC Milan’s Rafael Leão Exit Takes an Unwanted Turn as Galatasaray Push Ahead

Galatasaray have reached an agreement in principle to sign Rafael Leão from AC Milan, bringing his seven-year spell in Italy close to an end. Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Galatasaray and AC Milan agreed on a package worth more than €45 million, including add-ons and a sell-on clause.

“Galatasaray reach agreement in principle to sign Rafael Leão, here we go! AC Milan to receive package in excess of €45m with add-ons and sell-on clause also included. Leão accepts after Aston Villa pushing and Gala improved terms proposal today.”

Rafael Leão accepted the move after Aston Villa spent 48 hours trying to convince him to join the Premier League. Galatasaray improved their personal terms on Friday, which helped secure the Portuguese forward’s decision.

The 27-year-old is expected to travel to Istanbul this weekend to complete the formalities. The Rafael Leão transfer still requires medical checks and final contractual details before it becomes official.

Rafael Leão Transfer Deal Nears Completion

The Rafael Leão transfer marks a major move for Galatasaray and a notable sale for AC Milan. Milan had initially wanted closer to €60 million for the forward. The club signed Rafael Leão from Lille in 2019 for about €49.5 million.

Rafael Leão made 291 appearances for AC Milan, scoring 80 goals and providing 65 assists. He became a key player during Milan’s 2021-22 Serie A title-winning campaign. Last season, Rafael Leão scored 10 goals in 31 matches as AC Milan finished fifth and qualified for the Europa League.

His contract was due to run until 2028, but both Rafael Leão and AC Milan accepted that a split was likely. Under former coach Massimiliano Allegri, he was often used as a centre-forward instead of his preferred wide position.

Galatasaray Beat Aston Villa to Rafael Leão

Galatasaray faced competition from Aston Villa during the Rafael Leão transfer talks. Villa manager Unai Emery made direct contact with the player, while the Premier League club discussed a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

However, Aston Villa’s wage offer was lower than Galatasaray’s reported package of €10 million to €12 million net per season plus bonuses. Once Rafael Leão made his preference clear, Villa turned to other attacking options.

Galatasaray wanted a new wide attacker after Noa Lang’s loan from Napoli expired. The Rafael Leão transfer gives Galatasaray a player who can operate on either flank or through the middle.\

Rafael Leão Starts New Galatasaray Chapter

Rafael Leão also featured in all five of Portugal’s matches at the 2026 World Cup. His pace, dribbling and ability to play across the attack make him a major addition for Galatasaray.

For AC Milan, the Rafael Leão transfer provides funds to reshape the squad after a disappointing campaign. The move also closes a chapter that began when Rafael Leão arrived from Lille as a young attacking talent and developed into one of Milan’s most recognizable players.

The transfer is not yet complete. Rafael Leão must undergo medical examinations, while the final contractual details must be completed. Romano has given the deal his “here we go” signal. If everything proceeds as expected, Rafael Leão will join Galatasaray within days.