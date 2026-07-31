Juventus vs Nice Match Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Juventus welcomed French side OGC Nice for a high-profile pre-season friendly on Friday at the Juventus Training Center in Continassa, Turin. The Juventus vs Nice clash served as another important step in both clubs’ preparations for the 2026-27 season.

Juventus entered the match after a 1-0 victory over Standard Liège, following an earlier goalless draw against FC Basel, while Nice arrived with confidence after consecutive wins against Nîmes and Marseille. It also marked only the second meeting between the two clubs, with their previous encounter dating back to the 1951 Rio Cup.

Both managers viewed the friendly as an opportunity to build match fitness, assess tactical adjustments, and give key players valuable minutes ahead of the competitive campaign.

Juventus vs Nice Team News

Juventus looked to build on their recent performances with Fabio Miretti pushing for a place in the starting lineup after scoring the winning goal against Standard Liège. Arthur Melo and João Mário also competed for minutes as the coaching staff continued to evaluate the squad during pre-season.

The hosts remained without Jeff Ekhator, who missed the match through injury.

Nice were expected to start Sofiane Diop after his goal against Marseille in their previous outing. New signing Laurent Abergel was set to provide stability in midfield, while injuries ruled out Kojo Peprah Oppong and Mohamed Abdelmonem.

Where to Watch

Supporters around the world could watch the Juventus vs Nice friendly live through the official Juventus App and the club’s website. Fans in France also had access to a free live broadcast on OGC Nice’s official YouTube channel.

The match also became the first Juventus pre-season friendly to be co-broadcast through an EA SPORTS partnership, giving supporters another way to follow the action as both teams continued their preparations for the new season.