Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend Ines Garcia Breaks Silence on Viral Past Relationship Rumors

Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend, Ines Garcia, is speaking out after false rumors about her past relationship spread across social media following Spain’s 2026 FIFA World Cup victory. After some users labeled her a “gold digger,” Garcia took to Instagram to deny the claims and said the rumors were being spread by fake accounts pretending to be her.

Garcia was a regular presence throughout Spain’s World Cup run, cheering on the soccer sensation from the stands before joining him on the field at MetLife Stadium after Spain defeated Argentina to win the title.

In recent days, however, attention shifted away from Spain’s championship celebration after rumors on X claimed Garcia ended a five-year relationship just weeks before she began dating Yamal. The posts spread rapidly, generating hundreds of millions of views across the platform.

Garcia responded publicly, saying the claims were false.

Ines Garcia Says Fake Accounts Are Behind the Viral Claims

After reading thousands of comments about the rumors, Garcia shared an emotional message about the impact the online backlash had on her.

“I’ve spent hours reading the comments and, although I’m trying to tough it out, I’m a person too. Behind this account is someone who feels, who cries, who makes mistakes, and who doesn’t stop being human just because she’s in a relationship.”

She later used Instagram Stories to identify her official social media accounts and warn followers about fake profiles.

“Hi!!! My only official accounts are this one on Instagram and @inesitii on TikTok; the rest are fake, as is any information posted by accounts that aren’t mine,” Garcia wrote. “I already said I didn’t have Twitter. Thank you!”

Garcia also celebrated Spain’s World Cup victory with a heartfelt message to Yamal after the final.

“You did it,” she wrote. “Congratulations, my love, you are the champion of the world!”

Viral Lamine Yamal Video Sparks Debate Online

While Garcia was addressing the false rumors, another social media discussion emerged after a video of the couple celebrating Spain’s World Cup win went viral.

The 20-second clip has received more than 10 million views within days of being posted on X.

The video appears to show Yamal looking at his phone while Garcia rubs his back and speaks to him before he walks away. The brief interaction led to a wide range of reactions from viewers.

One user commented, “Most of these guys value their bros more than their partners.”

Another commenter wrote, “Power went to his head and Yamal thinks it’s cool to ignore his girlfriend. Observe his behavior: he just wants to expose his own image and nothing more.”

A third person added, “Her smile slowly fading away, poor thing kkkkkk nothing justifies such an attitude, I believe most players are happy with their wives/girlfriends, each with their own… but I felt sorry for her, because you can see the exact moment she realizes she’s talking to herself.”

Others defended Yamal, pointing out that he had just helped Spain win the World Cup.

“Normally I’d agree with you but the guy just kinda won a World Cup his brain must be in euphoria and battery saver mode at the same time rest up,” one supporter wrote.