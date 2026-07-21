The Heartbreaking Reason Lamine Yamal’s Father Missed Spain’s Historic World Cup Victory

Lamine Yamal celebrated the biggest victory of his career without one of his biggest supporters in attendance.

While Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium, Yamal’s father, Mounir Nasraoui, remained in Spain as the family mourned the recent death of the soccer star’s grandfather.

Nasraoui has regularly attended his son’s matches throughout his rise from FC Barcelona’s academy to one of the biggest stars in international soccer. However, he chose not to travel to North America during Spain’s World Cup run as the family privately grieved.

Although he was absent from the stadium, Nasraoui continued celebrating his son’s success from home through a series of social media posts.

Lamine Yamal’s Father Stayed in Spain After Family Tragedy

Reports indicate that Yamal’s grandfather recently died, prompting Nasraoui to remain with family in Spain instead of attending the tournament. The family has not publicly disclosed when the death occurred or the cause.

Despite missing the final in person, Nasraoui closely followed Spain’s championship run.

Ahead of and after the victory over Argentina, he shared several Instagram posts celebrating his son. His posts included an AI-generated video showing Lionel Messi presenting the World Cup trophy to Yamal, another depicting Messi embracing the young star after the match, and footage of Yamal lifting the trophy during the post-match ceremony.

Yamal’s Family Celebrated on the Field After Spain’s Victory

While Nasraoui remained in Spain, several members of Yamal’s family celebrated alongside him on the field after the final whistle.

His mother, Sheila Ebana, attended Spain’s World Cup matches throughout the tournament.

His three-year-old half-brother, Keyne Ebana, once again became one of the tournament’s most recognizable faces as he joined the celebrations following Spain’s victory.

Keyne has become a familiar sight throughout Yamal’s rise. He attended Spain’s UEFA European Championship triumph in 2024 and has regularly appeared alongside his older brother during Barcelona celebrations.

Yamal has frequently spoken about the close bond they share.

“I’m moved when I see my little brother this happy, as well as seeing my mum and friends living the life they always dreamed of,” Yamal said during the 2026 World Cup. “My little brother means everything to me. I am in love with him; it feels like he is my son.”

Lamine Yamal Celebrated the World Cup Title With Girlfriend Inés García

Following Spain’s victory, Yamal also celebrated with girlfriend Inés García.

The influencer embraced the Barcelona winger on the field moments after Spain secured the World Cup title. Yamal later shared photos of the celebration on Instagram, including one showing García congratulating him after the final whistle.

The couple also posed together with the FIFA World Cup trophy as confetti covered the field.

García shared her own collection of photos from the celebration on Instagram and wrote, “You did it. Congratulations my love, you are the champion of the world 🤎.”

She later reposted images from the celebration to her Instagram Stories, describing Spain’s victory as a “happy ending.”