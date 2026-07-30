Leeds United vs Sunderland Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Leeds United met Sunderland on Thursday night in an important pre-season friendly during their North American summer tour. The Leeds United vs Sunderland clash took place at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, with both newly promoted Premier League clubs looking to improve after opening defeats in the United States.

Leeds entered the match following a 3-2 loss to Wrexham, while Sunderland were coming off a 4-2 defeat against Liverpool. With the 2026-27 Premier League season drawing closer, the fixture provided another valuable opportunity for both managers to assess player fitness, test tactical adjustments, and build momentum.

The Leeds United vs Sunderland encounter also renewed a competitive rivalry that has produced several closely contested meetings over the past two seasons.

Leeds United vs Sunderland Recent Form

Both clubs arrived in New Jersey aiming to secure their first win of the summer tour. Leeds showed attacking promise against Wrexham but were unable to hold on to their lead, while Sunderland created several chances against Liverpool despite conceding four goals.

Their most recent competitive meeting was in March 2026, when Sunderland AFC earned a 1-0 victory away at Leeds United FC at Elland Road. Before that, Leeds recorded a 2-1 Championship win in February 2025, while the clubs drew 2-2 earlier in the 2024-25 campaign.

What to Watch

The friendly gave both managers another chance to rotate their squads, increase match fitness, and evaluate younger players before the Premier League season begins. With places in the starting lineup still up for grabs, players had another opportunity to impress during the Leeds United vs Sunderland showdown.

Supporters around the world could watch the match live through the official Sunderland AFC website, where streaming passes were made available for the pre-season contest.