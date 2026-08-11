Lionel Messi Takes ‘Indefinite Leave’ From Inter Miami FC After Tragic Loss of His Father

Lionel Messi is stepping away from Inter Miami following the death of his father and longtime representative, Jorge Messi.

Jorge died at age 68 in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina, at approximately 10 p.m. on August 7, according to Argentine and Spanish outlet Infobae. Lionel has since returned to Argentina to be with his family and attend private funeral proceedings.

According to Doble Amarilla, the 39-year-old soccer star has been granted indefinite leave and will not return to the United States until he is ready.

“The death of Jorge Messi, Lionel’s father, has deeply affected the Argentine star, who has decided not to return to the United States and will put his commitments with Inter Miami on hold until further notice,” Doble Amarilla reported.

Lionel Messi Returns to Argentina With Wife & Children After Father’s Death

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Agence France-Presse reported on August 9 that Messi arrived in Argentina the previous day and traveled to his hometown of Rosario for a private ceremony.

Funeral proceedings were scheduled to take place in the nearby town of Perez.

Messi was joined by his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three children, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro. Several of Messi’s teammates were also reportedly in attendance.

Fans gathered outside the cemetery to show their support for Messi and his family. The gates were covered with flowers, memorabilia and messages.

“Stay strong, Leo, we love you,” one message read.

Another said, “Stay strong, Messi family.”

One young fan waiting outside the cemetery explained why he wanted to show his support for the soccer star during the difficult time.

“He has brought so much joy to this country, now it’s our turn to give a little back and offer him some comfort,” 15-year-old Lucas Blanco told AFP.

Inter Miami Teammates Show Support for Lionel Messi

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Messi’s teammates have also found ways to publicly support him following Jorge’s death.

Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul paid tribute following Saturday’s match against Monterrey. According to AFP, de Paul removed his shirt to reveal Messi’s No. 10 jersey underneath.

Boca Juniors midfielder Leandro Paredes also discussed the possibility of traveling to support Messi.

“It will surely do him good for us to be there,” Paredes said after Saturday’s match, according to AFP. “I need to speak with a few of my teammates to see if we go now or sometime tomorrow.”

Messi’s leave comes during the Leagues Cup, and Doble Amarilla reported that he will miss the remainder of the tournament.

Jorge Messi Helped Guide Lionel Messi’s Career From an Early Age

Jorge played an important role in his son’s career long before Lionel became one of the world’s most recognizable athletes.

A former supervisor at a steel manufacturing plant, Jorge became his son’s longtime representative and agent.

He accompanied Lionel to Barcelona when the future soccer star was just 13 years old. Jorge later helped negotiate several major contracts throughout his son’s professional career.

News of his death came approximately two months after the Messi family announced that Jorge was dealing with an undisclosed health issue.

“He is currently under medical observation, recovering and progressing favorably within his current condition,” the family said in a June statement, according to ESPN.

At the time, the family also asked the public to be cautious about unconfirmed information concerning his health.

“The family also wishes to clarify that only his closest family members have accurate and reliable information about Jorge’s condition,” the statement continued. “Therefore, any version, statement, or information that does not come from the family itself and its official channels should not be considered valid or true. At times like these, we ask for responsibility, prudence, and compassion.”