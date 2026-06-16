Lionel Messi’s Wife & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lionel Messi, Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain and one of the greatest soccer players in history, begins what is expected to be his final World Cup campaign on June 16 when Argentina faces Algeria in Kansas City. While millions of fans around the world will be watching, some of Messi’s biggest supporters will once again be his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three sons. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Lionel Messi and His Wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, Have Known Each Other Since Childhood

One of the most remarkable parts of Messi’s story has nothing to do with soccer.

Messi and Roccuzzo grew up in Rosario, Argentina, and met as children through Antonela’s cousin, who was one of Messi’s closest friends. Long before Messi became a global superstar, the pair were part of the same social circle.

Their lives took different paths when Messi moved to Spain as a teenager to join Barcelona’s youth academy, but they eventually reconnected and began a relationship.

After years together, they married in July 2017 in Rosario. The ceremony attracted international attention and was widely described by local media as the “wedding of the century.”

2. Argentina’s Captain Says Fatherhood Changed His Life

Messi and Roccuzzo became parents for the first time when their son Thiago was born on Nov. 2, 2012.

The soccer icon has frequently spoken about the impact becoming a father had on him.

“My son has changed my life more than the Ballon d’Or [awards] have,” Messi told El Periódico in 2013.

Years later, he explained how raising a family reshaped his priorities.

“You grow and you learn,” Messi told FC Barcelona in 2017. “You gather experience in all aspects of life, on and off the field. But, as a human being, having three children changed my perspective on life, my way of thinking and it also helped me grow.”

Messi even honored Thiago with a tattoo featuring his son’s name and handprints.

3. Lionel Messi’s Kids Are Already Following in His Footsteps

Messi and Roccuzzo welcomed their second son, Mateo, in September 2015 and their third son, Ciro, in March 2018.

All three boys have grown up around soccer and have often been seen celebrating with their father after major victories.

Following Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro joined Messi on the field as the family celebrated one of the biggest moments of his career.

Messi has said his children understand and appreciate his accomplishments more as they’ve gotten older.

“From the very beginning, from kick-off to the final whistle, I’m thinking of my children,” Messi told reporters after Argentina’s 2022 World Cup victory over Australia, according to The Athletic.

“They’re growing older. They understand better what’s going on and they enjoy it more.”

The three boys also play soccer themselves and frequently appear in videos playing friendly matches with their father.

4. Mateo May Be the Most Competitive Member of the Family

While Messi rarely shares many details about life at home, he has offered some insight into the personalities of his children.

In a 2019 interview for ESPN UK, he described Mateo as particularly energetic and unpredictable.

“Mateo is very special, he’s always doing new things, things that grab your attention,” Messi said.

He has also joked that Mateo inherited his competitive streak.

“Mateo is the same as me when I was little, he doesn’t like to lose anything,” Messi told Argentine journalist Sebastián Vignolo.

Meanwhile, Messi has described Thiago as the calmer sibling in the household.

5. Lionel Messi’s Family Has Been With Him Through Every Major Career Moment

Throughout his career, Messi’s family has remained a constant presence.

When Ciro was born in 2018, Messi reflected on how much his life had changed since becoming a father.

“I’m ecstatic about the family we have been able to create,” he wrote in an essay for Sports Illustrated.

Roccuzzo has also publicly supported her husband through both triumphs and disappointments.

After Argentina won the 2022 World Cup, she shared an emotional message celebrating the achievement.

“I don’t even know how to start,” she wrote. “What a great pride we feel for you @leomessi. Thank you for teaching us to never give up, that we have to fight it until the end. IT WAS FINALLY DONE YOU ARE A WORLD CHAMPION.”

As Messi begins what is widely expected to be the final World Cup of his legendary career, his wife and three sons will once again be cheering him on from the stands. With Argentina defending its title and Messi battling through a minor hamstring issue entering the tournament, the family’s support could prove as important as ever during one last run at soccer’s biggest prize.