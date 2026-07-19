Lionel Messi’s Parents & Siblings: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lionel Messi’s parents and siblings have supported the Argentinian soccer star from his childhood in Rosario to his record-setting soccer career. His parents, Jorge Messi and Celia Cuccittini, helped him move to Spain as a teenager, while his brothers, Rodrigo and Matías, and sister, María Sol, have remained involved in his life and work. Ahead of Argentina’s attempt at back-to-back World Cup titles, here’s what you need to know.

1. Lionel Messi’s Parents Helped Him Chase His Dream in Spain

Jorge and Celia raised Lionel and his three siblings in Rosario, Argentina. When Barcelona offered the young player an opportunity to join its academy, the family initially moved to Spain together.

Celia later returned to Argentina with Rodrigo, Matías and María Sol, while Lionel stayed in Spain with Jorge. The separation was difficult for everyone.

“Leo needs his mother, and I needed to see my daughter,” Jorge told Sports Illustrated in 2010. “The first three years, Leo saw his mother only every four months.”

Lionel admitted he struggled with homesickness but remained determined to continue his career.

“It was very tough for me,” he said. “There were moments when I was really sad and homesick, but I never thought of leaving. I knew I wanted to stay and keep playing.”

2. Jorge Messi Has Managed Lionel’s Career Since He Was a Teenager

Jorge became Lionel’s agent when his son was 14 and has continued handling major decisions throughout his career.

Although Lionel has won eight Ballon d’Or awards and collected trophies with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami and Argentina, Jorge has said the family values his character more than his achievements.

“What makes me proud is who Leo is as a person,” Jorge said in Bruno Pisano’s book “My Son the Soccer Player: The Secrets of the World’s Greatest Players as Told by Their Parents.”

“Of course, as he’s triumphed in the sport of soccer, we are proud of him, but what we care about most is that he’s a good person. We are all proud of him for that,” he continued. “His success elsewhere is a consequence of who he is.”

3. Lionel Messi’s Mother Remains One of His Biggest Supporters

Celia has continued cheering for Lionel while also helping with the Leo Messi Foundation and some of his personal affairs.

She has publicly praised the way he treats the people closest to him.

“Leo is a divine son, a beautiful brother, a better father and an incredible husband,” Celia said on “El Diario de Mariana,” via ESPN, in 2018.

Lionel also carries a permanent tribute to his mother. He has a tattoo of Celia’s face on his left shoulder blade, one of several family-inspired designs on his body.

4. Rodrigo and Matías Messi Help With Their Brother’s Career

Lionel’s older brothers, Rodrigo and Matías, have stayed close to him while building families of their own.

Rodrigo works alongside Jorge and serves as director of Leo Messi Management. He has helped oversee Lionel’s schedule, publicity and other professional responsibilities.

Matías has also helped the family manage the Leo Messi Foundation, which supports health care, education and sports programs for children.

Despite Lionel’s international career, the brothers continue returning to Argentina for holidays and family celebrations.

“I love football, and I live for it, but family is above all,” Lionel told Marca in 2018.

5. María Sol Messi Works in Fashion and Entertainment

Lionel’s younger sister, María Sol, has also become involved in the family’s businesses. She previously held a leadership role with The Messi Store before joining 525 Rosario, Lionel’s production company.

María Sol became engaged to her childhood friend, Julian “Tuli” Arellano, in January 2024. Arellano also works for Inter Miami as a coach with the club’s under-19 team.

The couple planned to marry in Rosario in January 2026 but postponed the ceremony after María Sol suffered serious injuries in a December 2025 car accident in Miami.