Manchester City vs Norwich City Result: Carabao Cup Live Score, Updates

Manchester City host Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday, September 17, in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

City begin their defense of the competition against the Championship side after winning all four of their opening Premier League matches. Norwich enter the cup tie after a 4-3 defeat to Middlesbrough. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. BST.

Follow live updates below for the latest score, goals, cards, substitutions, VAR decisions and other key moments from Manchester City vs Norwich City.

Manchester City Confirmed Lineup

Manchester City have made several changes for their Carabao Cup third-round clash with Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium, with the confirmed teams showing no reported late changes.

Gerónimo Rulli makes his competitive debut in goal, while Allan also starts for the first time. City have also handed opportunities to academy players as Pep Guardiola rotates his squad.

Manchester City XI: Rulli; Lewis, Khusanov, Reis, O’Reilly; Bouaddi, Kovačić (c), Samba; Allan, Aït-Nouri, Cherki.

The bench includes Donnarumma, Anderson, Guéhi, Ndiaye, Fernández, Nunes, Semenyo, McAidoo and Braithwaite.

Phil Foden misses the match through suspension, while Jérémy Doku remains unavailable.

Norwich City Confirmed Lineup

Norwich City have also made several changes for their trip to the Etihad as they look to knock the defending champions out of the Carabao Cup.

Daniel Grimshaw starts in goal, with Jack Stacey dropping to the bench. Angus McConville and several other players who featured in the previous expected lineup are also among the substitutes.

Norwich City XI: Grimshaw; Fisher, Darling (c), Ferreira Alves, Yongwa; Wright, Field; Crnac, Ben Slimane, Diallo; Kvistgaarden.

The Canaries’ substitutes are Kovačević, Stacey, McConville, Chrisene, Mattsson, Maghoma, Schwartau, Musaba and Touré.

Both teams have therefore rotated their squads, setting up a significantly changed Carabao Cup lineup at the Etihad.

Manchester City vs Norwich City Match Details

Competition: Carabao Cup, Third Round

Date: Thursday, September 17, 2026

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. BST

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

UK broadcast: Sky Sports+

US streaming: ESPN+ and Paramount+

Manchester City vs Norwich City Live Score and Updates

Manchester City 4-0 Norwich City

1′ Kick off! Manchester City and Norwich City get underway at the Etihad Stadium in the Carabao Cup third round.

2′ Allan is brought down heavily near the touchline on his Manchester City debut, earning the hosts a free kick.

5′ Manchester City have registered two shots, but neither has been on target.

10′ Manchester City control 51% possession as they look to break through Norwich City’s defensive shape.

10′ Manchester City have recorded two shots as they continue to apply pressure with their heavily rotated lineup.

12′ City win the first corner after Allan’s driving run, but Harry Darling clears the resulting cross.

15′ Rayan Cherki drops deep as a false nine to link up with Mateo Kovačić and unsettle Norwich’s centre-backs.

18′ Manchester City dominate possession with 72% of the ball, pinning Norwich deep in their own half.

21′ Mateo Kovačić continues to control the midfield from deep as Sam Field works to close down space.

24′ Norwich defend deep as Harry Darling and Bruno Alves make multiple clearances inside their box.

28′ Norwich continue to weather the pressure as Manchester City recycle possession around the edge of the final third.

29′ GOAL! Allan breaks the deadlock on his Manchester City debut, finding space inside the box and firing into the net to make it 1-0.

32′ GOAL! Rayan Cherki doubles Manchester City’s lead to make it 2-0, with the goal checked and confirmed.

29′ GOAL! Floyd Samba scores to give Manchester City a 1-0 lead after being set up by Ayyoub Bouaddi.

30′ Kellen Fisher receives a yellow card for a cynical challenge.

32′ GOAL! Rayan Cherki doubles Manchester City’s lead to make it 2-0.

40′ Norwich push into the final third, but Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis break up the attack.

45′ Half time! Manchester City lead Norwich City 2-0 with 70% possession.

46′ Kick off! The second half gets underway with Manchester City leading Norwich City 2-0.

46′ Ryan McAidoo replaces Rayan Cherki for Manchester City.

46′ Paris Maghoma comes on for Papa Amadou Diallo for Norwich City.

48′ GOAL! Allan scores his second debut goal of the night after being played through by Ayyoub Bouaddi, putting Manchester City 3-0 ahead.

54′ GOAL! Floyd Samba scores his second of the night after Rayan Aït-Nouri sets him up, extending Manchester City’s lead to 4-0.

61′ Norwich bring on Anthony Musaba for Ante Crnac.

70′ Manchester City bring on Kaden Braithwaite for Allan, while Norwich make a double substitution with Mohamed Touré and Ruairi McConville entering.