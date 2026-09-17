Manchester City vs Norwich City Injury Update: Two Attacking Absences Leave Maresca Facing a Fresh Carabao Cup Test

Manchester City begin their Carabao Cup defense against Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday, September 17, with Phil Foden suspended and Jeremy Doku still a doubt.

City enter the Manchester City vs Norwich City game after a 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester United, while Norwich lost 4-3 to Middlesbrough in the Championship.

The Manchester City vs Norwich City injury update shows a short injury list for the holders, allowing Enzo Maresca to rotate his squad.

Foden will miss the match because of his three-game suspension, while Doku is recovering from a calf problem. Norwich have four confirmed absentees, all with knee injuries.

Manchester City vs Norwich City Injury Update

Phil Foden is the confirmed Manchester City absence for the Carabao Cup match. The England international starts a three-match suspension after receiving a straight red card during Sunday’s Manchester derby against Manchester United.

Maresca described Foden’s absence as a “big blow” and said the forward had started the season well. “Phil started well for us and did good in the minutes he was on the pitch on Sunday but he is out tomorrow, then Sunderland and then Liverpool – then he’s back with us.”

Foden will therefore miss Norwich, Sunderland and Liverpool before returning from his suspension. Maresca also said City had not yet discussed whether to appeal the suspension.

Jeremy Doku is the only Manchester City player listed as an injury doubt. The Belgian winger has missed City’s last five matches after aggravating a calf injury during the Community Shield against Arsenal.

Maresca initially said Doku needed “some more days” before returning. He later provided a more positive update, saying: “We are happy. He is very close.” However, City have not confirmed that Doku will play against Norwich.

Manchester City Team News vs Norwich

The Manchester City team news points to several changes for the Carabao Cup. Maresca is expected to rotate his squad after the Manchester derby and ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against Sunderland.

Geronimo Rulli could make his Manchester City debut in goal, while Allan could also receive his first minutes for the club. Vitor Reis, Rico Lewis, Mateo Kovacic, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Iliman Ndiaye are among the other players expected to feature.

Erling Haaland could still start despite the expected rotation. The forward has already registered six goals in the 2026-27 season.

A predicted Manchester City lineup is Rulli; Khusanov, Reis, Guehi, Lewis; Kovacic, Bouaddi; Allan, Ndiaye, Semenyo; Haaland. Manchester City will confirm the final lineup before kick-off.

Norwich City Injury Update and Team News

The Norwich City injury update shows four confirmed absences for the Carabao Cup match. Gabriel Forsyth, Mirko Topic, Ali Ahmed and Lucien Mahovo are all unavailable because of knee injuries. Norwich have no other players listed as doubtful.

Mahovo is moving closer to a return to group training around the international break, but he remains unavailable for the Manchester City vs Norwich City match.

Norwich head into the game after a 4-3 Championship defeat to Middlesbrough. The Canaries are currently managed by Philippe Clement and sit 12th in the Championship. They reached the third round after beating MK Dons and Cardiff City on the road.

A predicted Norwich XI is Kovacevic; Stacey, McConville, Cordoba, Chrisene; Wright, Mattsson; Maghoma, Schwartau, Musaba; Makama. The Manchester City vs Norwich City tie will be the clubs’ first meeting since February 2022, when City won 4-0 at Carrow Road.