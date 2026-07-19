Messi, Bellingham, Rodri ‘Psychic,’ Expert Reveals How

When football superstars like Lionel Messi, Rodrigo Hernandez, or Jude Bellingham take the pitch, they make plays that look extraordinary to the untrained eye.

To the trained pros, the moves are positively “psychic.”

That’s how one notable expert described the way that stars like Messi, Rodri, and Bellingham run a match when they take over.

The opinion exclusively from Inbaal Honigman, celebrity psychic and astrologer in collaboration with covers.com, underscores just how these types of players seemingly know what they’re doing on the pitch all the time.

But there’s more to it than just an innate ability to run with the ball. As Honigman explains, top-tier stars literally have the stars on their side.

“All those footballing legends were born on the first decan of Cancer.”

So, what exactly is a decan? Honigman explains:

“A decan is a third of a zodiac sign. Each sign divides into three decans of approximately 10 days each and they provide a more nuanced explainer of your star sign. The First Decan, meaning the first ten days of the sign, is ruled by the main ruling planet of your sign. It means that you are very purely your sign, and present the most intense version of that sign’s energy.”

All three, Messi, Rodri, and Bellingham, were born under the sign of Cancer. And it seems that the time has come for Cancerians to shine.

Messi and Rodri Could Shine in FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

Given Honigman’s enlightening insights, it seems that it’s no coincidence that Rodri and Messi will be going head-to-head in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Messi, for his part, has been the architect of two major comeback wins by Argentina.

While Rodri hasn’t lit up the scoresheet, his presence on the pitch has propelled Spain to the final. It’s not that Spain is a bad side. But no one really expected the young side to make it this far.

Along the way, Spain upset last World Cup’s finalists, France, in the semifinal. That performance proved that Spain is here to stay.

And as Cancerians, Messi and Rodri could be looking to outduel one another.

“In football, being psychic means that you can correctly anticipate what the other team are about to do. And the nurturing side of Cancer means that you’ll gladly go all-out for your teammates.”

That’s precisely what fans have been seeing throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026 from these two megastars.

Sunday’s final should be no exception.

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The Best Side Will Win FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

With those enticing insights, it’s almost impossible to handicap the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final. As such, it will come down to the best team winning. While Rodri and Messi will do their best to control the play, it will take a team effort to hoist the Jules Rimet Trophy.

As Honigman made crystal clear, this is the best time for these stars to shine.

“The majority of this World Cup took place within the sign of Cancer, and the Cancer new moon occurred on 14 July 2026, blessing and inspiring these players.”

Perhaps FIFA believes in astrology. But if it doesn’t, their timing seems impeccable.