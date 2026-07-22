Messi Legacy Secure Despite FIFA World Cup 2026 Defeat

As the dust continues to settle on the FIFA World Cup 2026, questions have begun to emerge regarding what the future holds for some of the game’s biggest stars. And there’s none bigger than Lionel Messi.

The defensive machine that Spain was thwarted Argentina’s bid for back-to-back championships. Spain’s dominant performance left no doubt that they were truly the team to beat this year.

So, what did the defeat do to Messi’s legacy?

Absolutely nothing.

Lionel Messi, likely having played his final World Cup game, walked away from the tournament with a championship in tow and two runner-up finishes. Making three finals in four tourneys is an amazing accomplishment in and of itself. He briefly held the all-time goalscoring record while leading Argentina to multiple thrilling comebacks at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

That’s a legacy that very few players can boast about. Sure, it would have been great for Messi and Argentina to exit this tournament with a fourth star on the team’s crest. But there is nothing wrong with walking away with a silver medal.

After all, how many footballers have any such accolades? When looking at other greats of this generation like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, or Harry Kane, none of them have had the opportunity to play for a World Cup.

Messi did it three times. And that will be enough to secure his spot in the pantheon of football’s supreme stars.

Will Messi Play in 2030 World Cup?

The 2030 World Cup will mark the centennial of the globe’s biggest sporting event. As such, several matches will be played in South America to commemorate the birth of football’s premier showcase.

It’s pretty safe to say that Argentina will play a match or two on its home turf. Even if the bulk of the tourney will be spread among Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, there’s plenty of reason to think that Argentina will have its day in the sun.

Would that be enough to see Messi wear the Albiceleste one more time? That’s a tough call. The Inter Miami star would be about 43 years old. While elite athletes playing into their mid-40s isn’t unheard of nowadays, one has to wonder how much Messi would have left in the tank.

Perhaps Argentina might still dress Messi as a figurehead more than an actual player. That might just be the ideal send-off for the superstar. One last appearance on the pitch of the world’s biggest stage, on home soil.

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Argentina Has Solid Core Moving Forward

Even if the end of the FIFA World Cup 2026 was bitter, there is a bright spot for Argentina. The squad still has a solid core that could make one more run, even without Messi. Younger stars like Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Enzo Fernandez, and Nico Gonzalez could all be crucial in making another bid for a championship in 2030.

As such, it doesn’t look like Argentina will be rebuilding anytime soon. And with an elite coach in Lionel Scaloni, there might be a fourth star on the horizon in 2030.

But they’ll have to get past Spain to make that happen.