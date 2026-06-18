Messi Sparks Controversy over ‘Different Sort of Treatment’

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is the early favorite for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot and MVP following his stunning hat trick against Algeria on Tuesday night in Kansas City.

But amid the record-setting performance, the Inter Miami star sparked controversy. During a hard challenge from behind, Messi planted his foot on the back of Algerian defender Aissa Mandi’s leg.

However, the foul was called on the pitch without any further incident. That situation unleashed a wave of debate regarding the lack of a card shown on the play. In the opinion of ESPN analysts Nedum Onuoha and Ale Moreno, the Argentine captain should have been booked.

Moreover, Messi should have gotten a red card. Moreno declared his judgment by firmly stating that the second-leading scorer in World Cup history should have been sent off.

“It’s 100% a red card for Lionel Messi. It should’ve been.”

While the scathing comment shows how the referee botched the call on the pitch, Moreno took things one step forward by underscoring that the Argentine international is getting “a different sort of treatment.”

“It does play into that narrative, this guy is getting a different sort of treatment.”

As it stands, FIFA has not made any sort of pronouncement on the play. The silence seems to indicate that football’s governing body does not feel there was any sort of transgression committed beyond what was originally called.

Messi’s Absence Would Have Derailed Argentina

Needless to say, Argentina’s game plan would have been completely derailed if Messi had been sent off. Messi’s 10th hat trick, wearing the Albiceleste, sealed a decisive victory for the South American side.

But without him, Algeria might have been emboldened to push harder. The outcome could have been entirely different, with the African squad potentially stunning Argentina.

The refs did not feel the foul warranted any major penalty, and, well, the rest is history. But judging from the way Algeria attacked following Messi’s substitution in the 80th minute suggests that Argentina might have been in a much tougher spot without him.

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Argentina Would Have Been Without its Biggest Star for More Than One Game

One of the far-reaching consequences of a Messi ejection would have been his automatic suspension for the following match against Austria next Monday.

Austria won its first match against Jordan earlier on Tuesday by a score of 3-1. The European side looked solid and should pose a much more formidable challenge to Messi and Argentina.

That’s why the loss of Messi for Argentina’s next match could have made it quite complex for Lionel Scaloni’s side to figure out how to adjust without him.

Of course, that won’t be the case. The Argentine superstar will be looking to take sole possession of the all-time record for goals in FIFA World Cup play. Messi’s hat trick moved him into a first-place tie with former German international Miroslav Klose.

Messi’s hat trick moved him up to 16 goals in 27 World Cup matches. One more marker and the superstar will have a claim as the leading scorer of all-time in World Cup competition. The only thing that could make things even better would be a second title.