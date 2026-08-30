Lionel Messi Scores 4 in Inter Miami’s Dominant 7-1 Victory Over CF Montreal

Lionel Messi sent fans home happy, scoring four goals in Inter Miami’s dominant 7-1 victory over CF Montreal. Messi’s brilliance was on full display, as the Argentinian moved to the top spot in the Golden Boot race.

Casemiro scored in the 20th minute to put Miami in front 1-0. However, Montreal’s Fabian Herbers scored an equalizer in the 37th minute.

That would be Montreal’s lone highlight, as Miami went on to score six unanswered goals.

Messi entered the match with 14 goals and was tied for 3rd in MLS‘s Golden Boot race. His offensive burst now makes him the current league leader with 18 goals. FC Dallas’ Petar Musa and New York City FC’s Nicolas Fernandez trail the 2022 World Cup winner with 16 goals and 14 goals, respectively.

Lionel Messi Puts on a Show With 2nd Half Hat Trick

Lionel Messi scored in a variety of ways during Inter Miami‘s 7-1 victory over CF Montreal. His first goal came off a free kick in the 40th minute. Montreal would definitely want that set piece back, as it took a deflection off defender Luca Petrasso and into the net.

In the 2nd half, Messi added to his goal total with a hat trick. The 39 year old dribbled past through Montreal’s defenders and struck the ball past Thomas Gillier to extend Miami’s lead to 3-1. That goal tied him with Petar Musa for the league lead.

Luis Suarez and Alexander Shaw also scored in the 80th and 89th minutes, respectively, with Messi recording an assist on Suarez’s goal.

Messi continued showcasing his attacking arsenal, scoring in the 83rd minute following a counter-attack. The 39 year old then sealed Miami’s 7-1 win with a perfectly-placed free kick. That goal completed a 2nd half hat trick for the Argentinian soccer legend.

With the dominant victory, Miami sits 2nd in the MLS Eastern Conference standing with 42 points. They trail Nashville SC, who leads the Eastern Conference, as well as the league standings, with 52 points.

Fans React After Messi’s 4-Goal Performance

Fans weighed in and shared their thoughts on Messi’s incredible 4-goal performance against Montreal. Many marveled at his brilliance on the pitch and the world-class talent featured on Miami’s roster.

“4 goals and an assist? Messi is literally playing FIFA on easy mode out there [Goat and fire emojis],” wrote a fan on X.

“GOAT doing GOAT things,” another fan wrote on X.

“Messi dropping four goals while Suarez and Casemiro join in feels less like a scoreline and more like a warning shot to the league,” outlet True Score wrote on X.

“We are as shocked as you are. The GOAT is not done yet, he looks like he’s just starting,” wrote another fan on X.

Meanwhile, others shared a blunt assessment, saying the result was a negative reflection of MLS.

“What kind of stupid league is this? Sunday league football defends better than this nonsense,” wrote a fan on X.

“Those defenders were just watching. Not a single one tried to make a tackle,” another wrote on X.