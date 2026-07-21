Ex-USMNT Star Reveals How MLS Can Capitalize on World Cup Success: Exclusive

Former USMNT goalkeeper Kasey Keller shared his thoughts on how Major League Soccer (MLS) can capitalize on the World Cup.

MLS recently resumed its regular season during the final week of the 2026 World Cup. The United States co-hosted the tournament alongside Canada and Mexico. America’s world-class stadiums and passionate supporters were showcased, proving that the nation enjoys the sport.

Despite the success of the World Cup, MLS faces strong competition from other major sports league, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. As a result, the league must find creative ways to expand its audience.

While attracting a devoted national audience is beneficial, Keller believes MLS should build a stronger local presence instead.

“The only thing MLS has to focus on more, and it’s tricky as you have to think about its founders. It’s founders are NFL owners. NFL is the only league in America which is truly a national league. All the other leagues are still very regional centric, so MLS has wanted for ever this national league mold like the NFL,” Keller exclusively told Heavy Sports via Ozoon. “In my opinion, you take this regional success and you grow off them and that is where MLS really grew when I came back.”

Ex-USMNT Star Kasey Keller Says MLS Should Focus on Rivalries

Former USMNT goalkeeper Kasey Keller suggested that MLS should place greater emphasis on its rivalry matches more. By making rivalries a priority, it ensures that these MLS matches attract a larger audience within their respective cities.

Keller believes a stronger local presence could strengthen the relationship between clubs and their communities. As a result, clubs can build loyal fanbases, even among supporters who do not follow MLS as a whole.

“The [Seattle] Sounders could build off their long-term rivalry with the [Portland] Timbers, and the Vancouver Whitecaps and kind of get this strong regional presence,” Keller exclusively told Heavy Sports via Ozoon.

He continued:

“I’ll be honest with you, the majority of soccer fans here in America, they’ll wake up in the morning, watch a Premier League game, they’re going to watch Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and then they’re going to watch their team.”

Keller Urges MLS to Appeal to Local Supporters

Keller also urged MLS to appeal to local supporters rather than prioritizing international appeal. Currently, American networks have long-term broadcast rights deals with European domestic leagues and the UEFA Champions League.

Because of the high cost of acquiring those rights, networks often prioritize those matches over MLS. With fans now having more viewing options, Keller said this is another key reason MLS must focus on local markets.

“If I’m in Seattle, I am not tuning in to watch Houston [Dynamo] playing Columbus [Crew]. If I am going to dedicate two hours of time, I am going to watch Arsenal or Manchester United play,” Keller exclusively told Heavy Sports via Ozoon. “Because of the options to watch everything, I just want to see this newfound idea, which isn’t very new, but to have a tremendous local presence. Make it so that you can support your team in Europe, and watch your team at home.”