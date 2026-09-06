Robert Lewandowski and Toronto FC’s Josh Sargent Shine in Thrilling Draw

Robert Lewandowski and Josh Sargent traded goals as Toronto FC and the Chicago Fire played to a thrilling 4-4 draw. After tonight’s entertaining matchup, both teams ultimately had to settle for one point.

Sargent scored a hat trick, his first in Major League Soccer, while Lewandowski scored a crucial goal that gave the Fire its first lead. Chicago got on the scoresheet in the 13th minute. However, Toronto responded by scoring three unanswered goals, with all of them coming from Sargent.

Sargent has found his form since MLS resumed play following the World Cup break. His recent performances have finally made him look like the player that ‘TFC’ paid a sizeable transfer fee to acquire.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, showcased exactly why he is a world-class player by scoring in a crucial moment. Despite the Fire rallying and regaining the lead, Toronto’s Derrick Etienne scored an equalizer in stoppage time.

The match also served as Toronto’s final at BMO Field during the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE). TFC’s annual CNE matchups are popular among its supporters, particularly due to the carnival atmosphere inside and outside the stadium.

Toronto FC Head Coach Robin Fraser Praises Josh Sargent’s Effort

Toronto FC head coach Robin Fraser praised Josh Sargent for his effort and for scoring a hat trick. With the hat-trick, Sargent became only the fifth player in TFC history to score three goals in MLS play. He follows Sebastian Giovinco, Ayo Akinola, Justin Morrow, and Federico Bernardeschi as the other players to do so.

Fraser emphasized Sargent’s enormous value to the club, particularly when he did not have the ball.

“I’ve been saying it all along I think Josh is absolutely fantastic, and I hear questions like, ‘What’s wrong with him or what does Josh need to do to get off the mark?’ I think he’s tremendous, not only because of his goal scoring ability, his willingness to work for the team,” Fraser told reporters during his post-match press conference. “I think you saw so much of what Josh brings to us tonight, not just in the three goals, but the work he did outside of it.”

He added: “It was fantastic, absolutely fantastic performance.”

Insider Describes Atmosphere for Toronto’s Home Matches During the Annual CNE

Journalist James Grossi described the lively atmosphere for Toronto’s home matches during the annual CNE.

The CNE, also known as ‘The Ex,’ is the country’s largest annual fair. It takes place during the final two weeks of the summer holiday and concludes on Labour Day.

Toronto FC have capitalized by hosting home matches during the fair. Fans who purchase tickets can also enter the CNE at no additional cost. That has become an annual destination for supporters and a popular match to attend.

“The CNE games are always some of my favorite ones of the year,” Grossi told The Game Plan. “To be able to get admission included with your ticket, enjoy the soccer game, see the people in the gondolas by the South End of the stadium, there’s a real carnival, festival vibe to those games and it feels that energy pervades its way onto the field.”

He added: “There have been some pretty epic games.”