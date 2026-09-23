Eight New Managers Shake Up the Nations League as New Eras Begin

The 2026-27 UEFA Nations League begins with an unusually crowded list of new faces on the sideline. Half of League A’s 16 teams have changed managers since the World Cup, creating eight distinctly different new eras as Europe’s top international competition gets underway.

Some appointments were almost impossible to make bigger — Jürgen Klopp, Xavi Hernández and Zinédine Zidane all stepping into high-profile international jobs. Others, including Mark van Bommel and Santi Denia, represent first-time senior international opportunities. Then there are the returns: Roberto Mancini and Slaven Bilić are back with the countries they previously led.

Germany, Netherlands, France and Italy Bring the Star Power

Germany — Jürgen Klopp: Klopp finally makes the leap from club management to the international game after a glittering career with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool. He won two Bundesliga titles, the Champions League and Premier League and now inherits Germany with the 2028 European Championship and 2030 World Cup ahead. His first match is Thursday against the Netherlands. Klopp’s 44-man squad for Nations League.

Netherlands — Xavi Hernández: The former Barcelona midfielder arrives with an obvious connection to Dutch football, having been heavily influenced by Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels during his formative years. Xavi won the Spanish league as Barcelona coach and now gets his first senior national-team job. His debut comes against Klopp in Amsterdam, making Thursday’s opener one of the most intriguing managerial clashes of the entire window. Xavi has brought in some fresh faces into the squad.

France — Zinédine Zidane: Few international appointments could carry more instant expectations. Zidane takes over from Didier Deschamps after deliberately waiting for the France job, having rejected club opportunities during his time away from management. The 1998 World Cup winner also guided Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles and now gets Kylian Mbappé and a deep French squad to work with. Zidane has gone with a good mix of veterans and new faces.

Italy — Roberto Mancini: Mancini is back for a second spell with Italy, returning to the country he led to EURO 2020 glory. His previous tenure also included two Nations League third-place finishes, and he now faces the task of restoring consistency to a team that failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Italy’s reputation has been dampened after missing 3 consecutive World Cups and it is up to Mancini to bring back former glory. The squad.

Belgium, Portugal, Croatia and Czechia Start Fresh

Belgium — Mark van Bommel: The former Netherlands captain is taking his first senior international head-coaching job after managing PSV, Wolfsburg and Royal Antwerp. His challenge is to refresh a Belgium side moving beyond its celebrated golden generation while still possessing stars such as Kevin De Bruyne.

Portugal — Jorge Jesus: The 72-year-old brings enormous club experience to the defending Nations League champions. A three-time Portuguese league winner with Benfica, Jesus also won the Brazilian league and Copa Libertadores with Flamengo and most recently claimed another league title in Saudi Arabia. His first task includes managing Cristiano Ronaldo’s final international chapter.

Croatia — Slaven Bilić: Croatia are also revisiting the past. Bilić returns more than 14 years after his first spell ended, having since managed clubs including Beşiktaş, West Ham and West Brom. He took Croatia to the EURO 2008 quarterfinals during his first tenure and now inherits a team entering another transition.

Czechia — Santi Denia: Denia arrives after a highly successful career in Spain’s youth setup, winning European titles at Under-17 and Under-19 level before guiding Spain to Olympic gold at Paris 2024. This is his first senior national-team head-coaching position, and he starts against Bilić’s Croatia on Saturday.

Eight New Coaches Make the Nations League Must-Watch

The managerial changes add another layer to a competition already loaded with major fixtures. Xavi and Klopp meet immediately, Zidane begins with France in Türkiye, Mancini faces Belgium and Bilić takes Croatia to Czechia. Portugal also begins its title defense under Jesus, while Denia gets his first senior test against a coach returning to familiar ground.

That makes this more than a collection of new appointments. Half of League A is effectively starting over, with managers bringing different tactical ideas, coaching backgrounds and expectations into the same four-match window. If nothing else, the matches will serve as tests for important Euro 2028 qualifiers which take place next year.

The Nations League has sometimes struggled to capture the attention generated by the World Cup or European Championship. Eight new managers may change that. For the next two weeks, the men in charge could be almost as interesting as the players they select.