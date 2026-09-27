Netherlands vs Serbia Prediction: Dutch Face a Tough Test After Serbia’s Late Collapse

The Netherlands travel to Belgrade on Sunday for their second UEFA Nations League match of the new campaign. They enter the Netherlands vs Serbia prediction debate after a 1-1 draw with Germany in Xavi Hernández’s first game in charge.

Cody Gakpo scored in stoppage time to rescue a point after Felix Nmecha had given Germany the lead. Serbia, meanwhile, suffered a painful 2-1 defeat to Greece after conceding twice late in the game. The result left Serbia without a point in Group A2, while the Netherlands have one.

Serbia also have injury concerns, with Dusan Vlahović ruled out with a calf injury.

The Netherlands vs Serbia prediction will depend heavily on how Serbia handle the Dutch possession game and whether the visitors can turn their control into goals.

Netherlands vs Serbia Prediction and Team News

The Netherlands vs Serbia prediction is shaped by key absences and expected lineups. Serbia are expected to use Luka Jović and Dušan Tadić in attack, with Andrija Živković offering width and set-piece threat. Vlahović’s absence removes a major attacking option.

The Netherlands are expected to start Bart Verbruggen in goal behind Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk and Micky van de Ven. Ryan Gravenberch, Joey Veerman and Tijjani Reijnders should form the midfield. Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville are expected to play wide, while Meerdink could start up front if Brian Brobbey remains unavailable.

Netherlands vs Serbia Prediction, Head-to-Head and Form

The Netherlands vs Serbia prediction also points to a limited head-to-head history. The Netherlands defeated Serbia and Montenegro 1-0 at the 2006 World Cup, with Arjen Robben scoring the only goal.

Recent form gives more context. Serbia have lost their last three matches and have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 10 games. Their latest defeat came against Greece after they surrendered a lead late in the match.

The Netherlands avoided defeat against Germany after Gakpo scored in the 92nd minute. The result gave Xavi a point in his first game as Dutch manager.

Netherlands vs Serbia Prediction and Score

The Netherlands vs Serbia prediction points toward a match in which the visitors are likely to have more possession and territory. The Dutch are expected to press high and attack through the wide areas, while Serbia should stay compact and look to counter.

Živković and Tadić could provide Serbia with attacking outlets, while set pieces offer another route to goal. The Netherlands will look to use their midfield control to move Serbia out of position.

The Netherlands have more depth across the squad, while Serbia face the added problem of Vlahović’s injury. Serbia’s home support at Stadion Rajko Mitić should provide a strong atmosphere, but the Netherlands arrive with momentum after their late equalizer against Germany.

Prediction: Netherlands 2-1 Serbia.