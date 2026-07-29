Neymar’s Heartbreaking Decision Closes the Door on Brazil Return

Neymar has confirmed that his international career with Brazil is over, ending weeks of speculation after the country’s exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Speaking after Santos’ 4-2 win over Universidad Central on Wednesday, the 34-year-old said he has no plans to return to the national team.

Neymar made it clear that his decision is final after 16 years representing Brazil. He reflected on his time with the Seleção, saying he gave everything while wearing the famous yellow shirt. The Brazilian star first announced his decision after Brazil lost 2-1 to Norway in the World Cup round of 16. His latest comments leave no doubt that one of the greatest careers in Brazilian football history has come to an end.

Neymar Confirms Brazil Retirement After 16-Year International Career

Neymar confirmed his retirement from Brazil by repeating the message he first shared after Brazil’s World Cup exit earlier this month.

“My time with the national team is over. I made history, I was very happy, I gave my blood, my life, I always fought for the yellow jersey, but now I don’t want to anymore.”

The comments came after Santos defeated Universidad Central 4-2. They followed Brazil’s 2-1 defeat to Norway in the round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at MetLife Stadium on July 5.

Neymar came off the bench in that match and scored a penalty in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time. It was Brazil’s final goal of the tournament and became the last goal of his international career. He was seen in tears after the final whistle as Brazil’s World Cup campaign ended.

Neymar confirms Brazil retirement after making 130 appearances and scoring a record 80 goals for the national team.

Neymar Brazil Career Ends With Historic Records

The Neymar Brazil career ranks among the greatest in the country’s football history.

He made his senior debut in 2010 and went on to become Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 80 goals. He also finished second only to Cafu in total appearances for the national team with 130 caps.

Another major achievement came at the World Cup. Neymar became only the second Brazilian player after Pelé to score in four different FIFA World Cups. He found the net in the 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 tournaments.

Throughout his international career, Neymar played in several major competitions and remained one of Brazil’s key players despite injuries that affected parts of his later years. His selection in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the 2026 World Cup gave fans hope of another memorable campaign, but Brazil’s early elimination marked the end of his time with the national team.

Neymar Focuses on Santos After Brazil Retirement

With Neymar’s Brazil retirement now official, his full attention turns to club football with Santos.

The forward returned to his boyhood club in 2025 and has played an important role in the team’s domestic and continental competitions. However, reports indicate he is not expected to extend his current contract, which expires in December, leaving his future beyond this season unclear.

His retirement also marks the beginning of a new era for Brazil. Younger players will now lead the national team into the next international cycle while Neymar’s place in the country’s football history remains secure.

By saying he “gave my blood, my life” for Brazil before deciding to step away, Neymar closed the door on any possible return. His final appearance, capped by a late World Cup penalty against Norway, will stand as the last moment of a remarkable international career that lasted 16 years.